Prodyut Mukherjee releases his newest piece Love Lounge

Global Indian Music Academy Awards (GiMA) winner, percussionist and composer Prodyut Mukherjee, a well-known member of the Grammy Jury and an internationally renowned Tabla maestro, announced the release of Love Lounge, his newest piece, as part of the Rhythm Express musical project. The track was recorded and launched by Prem Kumar Gupta, the owner of Raga Music.

The superb team includes internationally acclaimed musicians Johar Ali, Monicka Shuklla, Abhik Ganguly, and Asif Ali. Mukherjee has long been praised for his work in the music industry and commitment to using his craft to inspire others. He continues to defy expectations and push boundaries with Love Lounge, showcasing the transforming power of music.

Love Lounge is a monument to the idea that music transcends borders and restrictions and aims to foster a loving and harmonious environment. It serves as a reminder that when we hum a song, we do it without giving its composer's background—such as their caste or religion—any thought. Our love for music is unwavering in the face of these things.

"Music is never constrained by any restrictions. It constantly goes above and above to promote peace and love. It barely matters what the lyricist's caste or religion is if we genuinely enjoy a song. There are several instances of expressing affection to lyricists or singers from all cultures and religions. This is what distinguishes and elevates music to a higher plane. No actual cable is required for music to touch a chord in our souls. Music can be the best weapon to combat all of these disadvantages in the little world of today, where there is discrimination based on caste and religion and conflicts can even arise over trivial matters. This is the message we want 'Love Lounge' to deliver," remarked Mukherjee.

Love Lounge is streaming on all leading music platforms.