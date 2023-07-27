‘Bombay Bustle’ by House Of TUNEMAN delivers a vibrant fusion of Indian music and tech house grooves

Karan Dhingra, a DJ and producer of house music from Delhi who goes by the stage name House Of TUNEMAN, has released his newest song, Bombay Bustle, today, July 27, 2023. The song promises to be a distinctive fusion of Indian music and tech house that will give a thrilling electronic sensation.

The song perfectly captures the hectic, chaotic yet dynamic and colourful life of Mumbai. Tech house is the primary genre of the song, but it takes a unique approach by fusing it with captivating Carnatic vocals and ancient Indian instruments like the tabla, and morsing.

House Of TUNEMAN has also injected the track with vital Afro sounds like Doshru, Inhaca, and Gorongosa to offer extra groove and a global vibe. This varied blend creates an evocative aural image that immerses listeners in Mumbai's fast-paced and vibrant culture.

With a varied musical background, House Of TUNEMAN has perfected the art of fusion, incorporating deep house, Afro, and tech house components into his songs. The producer was inspired by his exploration of diverse music scenes and festivals while visiting 22 different nations throughout the world. His DJing and music production have improved as a result of his global exposure, enabling him to create fascinating songs that connect with listeners all around the world.