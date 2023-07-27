City boy Aamir Rizvi on Kolkata's indie music scene 

Kolkata has seen a surge in independent musicians in recent times. City boy Aamir Rizvi talks to Indulge on being an independent musician on the occasion of the release of his latest single.

Tell me about your latest single.



'always/on my mind' is about how a person leaves a permanent mark on your life. In my case, it kept getting positive as I matured. This song is a thank-you note to a special person.



How long did it take you to come up with the song?



I wrote it in early 2021 but recorded my first demo in April 2022. When I was content with the first few lines everything else fell in place. I never try to stop the flow while writing.



What's your creative process?



I pick up the guitar and the words come on their own. I practice the guitar every day and try to learn more about the instrument, genres, and techniques that will help me become a better musician.

Your inspirations?



People around me, situations I've been in, and events in my life that I want to remember. If it comes to playing music, I'm inspired by many artists but try to be as original as possible.



About your band.

The Riz Connection was formed in January 2023. Currently, I am the vocalist and play electric guitar, Aditya Servaia on bass guitars, and Supratim Bhattacharya on the drums.

How is the independent music culture shaping up in the city?

The scene is blooming in a positive direction. New artists are writing original music. They explore new genres and songs. Artists want to perform and so venues are also opening up for independent artists. They keep their interpersonal relations healthy.

Is the city lacking anything vis-a-vis independent music?

I feel the people of Calcutta should step up more to support independent musicians.

Does this career pay well?

Venues have a standardized rate for an artist which is respectable. But it depends on the artist on how many shows they can do a month, their effort, and hard work.

Success mantra?

Except for free gigs take whatever you get. The contacts are on social media. You have to approach them with a good email and demo. Tell them how your presence and performance can make the space better.



‘always/ on my mind’ is available across all audio streaming platforms. You can also catch him live at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club on August 5.

Photo Courtesy: Sashank Roy