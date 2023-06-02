Ranajoy and Lagnajita on Kobi Square

Two of the greatest poets of Bengal, Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, are intricately woven into the fabric of Bengali culture. Their compositions are etched indelibly in every sensitive Bengali heart. This year, to celebrate the iconic poets’ birth anniversaries that fall in May, JSE Music, helmed by Jonai Singh, has come up with a beautiful track, Kobi Square where two evergreen songs of Rabindranath and Nazrul have been sublimely woven together by composer-singer Ranajoy Bhattacharjee and singer Lagnajita Chakraborty. Kobi Square was released on May 28 on JSE Music YouTube channel and we speak with Ranajoy and Lagnajita about the same.

How did you come up with Kobi Square?

Ranajoy: The idea behind it was to blend Tagore and Nazrul songs, and when Jonai Singh broached this up again, we loved it and finalised the same to celebrate their anniversaries. Two timeless songs have been blended while retaining the essence of the songs. My challenge was to bring newness while keeping the authenticity of the songs intact.

Lagnajita

Lagnajita, how did you rehearse for the song?

Laganjita: I have sung the timeless Tagore composition, O Je Mane Na Mana and Ranajoy sang the Nazrulgeeti. This particular song has been so beautifully sung by so many singers previously that I found it a bit tough to sing without getting influenced. Yet, I tried to bring my own approach to the composition, and I hope people like it.

How is it working with Ranajoy?

Lagnajita: We are very dear friends and we understand each other’s creative approach very clearly, and maybe that’s what makes working with him so special.

What is the music scene like in Bengali films currently?

Lagnajita: Frankly speaking, I love to be engrossed in my own work and maybe that’s why I don’t have a bigger idea about the scenario. Ranajoy: It’s good but can be even better if we all try together while retaining our musical roots. Many experimental films are happening and I too am doing a lot of experimental work without repeating myself. I think there’s a lot of scope when it comes to Bengali film music.

How much has the Bengali Indie space evolved with the times compared to the global scene?

Lagnajita: Even when compared to regional music industries of our country, Bengali indie music seems lagging behind. But the good news is, now so many people are trying to create indie music in Bengali, and new independent bands are coming forward, too. Let’s hope we can fill the gap within a few years.

Ranajoy: The indie space is seeing a lot of good work, which is not coming to the forefront because Bengali film music is being given prominence. Indie music just needs a lot of push and promotion, and in the last 5-6 years there has been a lot of noise in indie music scene though it needs a lot of patronage and investment.

Ranajoy

Can we expect any full album from you soon?

Lagnajita: Not really. Apart from musicians or people who are technically attached to the music industry, I don’t think the mass is really interested in music albums. I had done an album named Bosonto Noy, just one year after the release of my popular film track Bosonto Ese Geche, which did not do that well even back then. The approach to music now is more diverse, and albums somehow don’t fit into the scene.

Ranajoy: I feel the album format is returning again and I am planning one very soon. In fact, I am planning two — one original and the other on Tagore songs. Besides, I also have plans for an album of Nazrulgeeti. So very soon you are going to hear updates about the same.

What’s keeping you busy currently?

Lagnajita: Currently, I am recording a host of new songs; for upcoming movies as well as singles. I recorded a Bangladeshi project recently and also sang for Cheeni 2.

Ranajoy: I have Rajhorhsee De’s upcoming film Mayaa, Arnab Middya’s Sedin Kuasa Chilo and Meghla, Abhijit Das’ Bijoyar Porey, Tathagata’s Pariah, Pritha Chakraborty’s Paharganj Halt and Indrasis Acharya’s Good Bye Mountain, apart from a few Hindi films. There are also a few indie music projects and others that I am working on.