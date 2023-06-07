Senjuti Das, Rishi Singh, Mohammad Faiz to perform at Idol Superstars concert at Mumbai

Get ready to witness a musical extravaganza! Idol Superstars, a scintillating live concert featuring Indian Idol Season 13 winner, Rishi Singh, finalist Senjuti Das and the sensational Mohammad Faiz from Superstar Singer 2 will take the stage in the heart of Mumbai at the magnificent Nesco ground. This electrifying event to be held on June will 10 will shine the spotlight on India's emerging music sensations.

Rishi shares ahead of the concert, "Being crowned the winner of Indian Idol Season 13 is a surreal feeling. This platform has given me the chance to showcase my talent and connect with music lovers across the nation. Performing at Nesco Centre for the Idol Symphony concert is not just a significant achievement but also an opportunity that I will cherish. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and excited for what the future holds. I must say nowadays people are working for their business mindset in the Industry for profits but I want them to encourage more and more struggling artists so that they can see scope in this industry."

Senjuti, shares, “The audience can expect a captivating musical journey that guarantees an all-encompassing experience. There will be songs to immerse yourself in the harmonious blend of timeless Retro Bollywood melodies and the vibrant tunes of modern Bollywood hits. And that's not all! There will also be energetic dance numbers that will keep the audience grooving throughout the event. Telling us what inspires her singing, she says, “My constant sources of inspiration are my parents and guruji. They consistently motivate me to strive for excellence. The audience also plays a significant role in inspiring me, as their unwavering support and expectations push me to always deliver my best.”

Mohammad Faiz adds on an elated note, “All the artists will be performing their most popular songs, the energy of the show will be captivating for sure.” Telling us what he’d like to change in the present music industry with his voice, he shares, “It doesn’t need a change but yes I would like to change myself to be a better version so that I can contribute better to our music industry.”

On June 10. At Nesco Centre, Mumbai. Tickets at BookMyShow.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada