Melodious beginnings

The Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 streaming on OTT platform Aha came to an end recently. The second season of the music reality show impressed the audience with its performances and talents. Allu Arjun, who graced the finals as the chief guest, announced that Soujanya Bhagavathula was the winner of the show. He also presented the trophy to her and the other participants. Sruthi from New Jersey, Jayaram from Hyderabad, Laasya Priya from Siddipet, Karthikeya from Hyderabad, and Soujanya Bhagavathula from Visakhapatnam were the top 5 finalists. Among them, Soujanya grabbed the title, while Jayaram and Laasya Priya won the first and second runners-up spots, respectively. The panel of judges, featuring SS Thaman, Geetha Madhuri, and Karthik, played a crucial role in mentoring and nurturing exceptional contestants. The show was hosted by Hema Chandra.

Talking about her initial reaction after winning the coveted title, she says, “The moment was surreal. When Allu Arjun announced my name as the winner, I was shocked and happy. Sharing the stage with the Pushpa actor was a great experience. Not only did he had a great presence on stage, he even danced with us.”

With her soulful renditions and captivating performances, she left a great impression on the judges and the audience. Allu Arjun expressed his delight, acknowledging the incredible performances of the talented singers. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to Soujanya for her remarkable achievement. The actor also praised Soujanya’s dedication and commitment, balancing the responsibilities of being a mother while participating in such a demanding competition. He emphasised the importance of strong family support and encouraged women to create their own identities.

“My tryst with music began when I was 4 years old. My grandfather was a theatre artist and poet. I used to be with him and recite the hymns along with him. It was then, when I was 6 years old I got into formal training for Carnatic classical music and later Western classical music. I have studied BTech Electrical Engineering and worked with Infosys. On the professional front, I have done small songs and jingles before getting a big break in the Arjun Reddy movie for the song Gundelonaa in 2017. But after that I took a break of five years as I got married and had a kid. I shifted to Vizag and then to Pune with my family. When I got the opportunity to audition for this season of Telugu Indian Idol, I knew this would be the right platform to showcase my talent,” shares the Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 winner.

Elaborating about the best moments during the competition, for Soujanya it was when popular sing er Shreya Ghoshal appreciated her voice. “I have performed her song in the very first episode and she sent me a video clipping of one of my performances which I would cherish forever. Also, Chitra (mam) gave a standing ovation for singing one of her songs in front of her,” she says. Not only that, when Soujanya sang her powerful rendition of Pedave Palikina Maatalone from the Nani, she was awarded the ultimate prize for her incredible performance — the pen Chandra Bose used to write the lyrics for his Academy Award-winning song Naatu Naatu.

“Thaman sir recently gave me a chance in his movie. I think this is the beginning of my second innings. I want to continue without a break now for which I am willing to travel to Hyderabad and Chennai from Vizag often. My passion lies in music and I will be concentrating on it now.”