These upcoming rock classics will break down the politics behind existentialism and melancholia

It’s a lot of work to keep track of every new album that comes out every month, but we’re up for the challenge. A complete list of the significant releases scheduled for June and July that you would like to check out. Continue reading if you don’t want to miss our curation of fulfilling and emotive music that unearths alternative, contemporary and psychedelic rock genres.

Aja Monet, When Poems Do What They Do

Aja Monet is a writer and lyricist who lives and works in New York. Her work alternates continually between origin and result, enabling both to coexist. For her forthcoming debut album, When The Poems Do What They Do, she collaborates with Christian Scott (trumpet), Samora Pinderhughes (piano), Elena Pinderhughes (flute), Luques Curtis (bass), Weedie Braimah (djembe), and Marcus Gilmore (drums) for the kind of music that is relentless and insistent. When this album concludes, you are left with a similar feeling of being heartbroken: the weight of falling back to earth, drenched in tears, gasping for air, overtaken with love, sorrow, and hope, and acutely aware that everything is done far too soon.

Releasing on June 9.

Queens of the Stone Age, In Times New Roman

American hard-rock band, Queens of the Stone Age is all set to release their upcoming 8th studio album, In Times New Roman. Founded in 1996 by actor and composer Joshua Michael Homme in Seattle, Washington, the outfit’s discography is an amalgamation of psychedelia, blues and experimental beats mingled with Homme’s distinct falsetto vocals and unorthodox guitar scales. The impending album, and also the first release after Villains in 2017, will feature tracks like Obscenery, Negative Space, Made to Parade and the like.

Releasing on June 16.

Blur, The Ballad of Darren

1988-born English alternative/indie rock band, Blur, known for its avant-garde approach to rock will release their 9th album, The Ballad of Darren this year in July. The upcoming release will be a shift from the collective’s 2015 album and British chart-topper titled, The Magic Whip wherein its lead single, The Narcissist premiered on BBC radio earlier in May. The Ballad of Darren croons an expressive motoric rhythm — big ups to the band’s founding member and lead vocalist, Graham Coxon’s multi-instrumental cadence and two-chord riffs that sound almost like jazz.

Releasing on July 21.



