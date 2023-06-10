Grammy award winner Jon Batiste’s 'Be Who You Are' opens Coke Studio Season 2

Coke Studio, which originally started as a TV show in Pakistan in 2008, has garnered a strong and dedicated fanbase. Over the years, it expanded its reach and became an international music franchise, with editions in India, the Philippines, Africa, and the Middle East. By 2022, it had transformed into a global music platform. And now, this year, Coke Studio is making a grand comeback, bringing together over 16 talented artists from around the world.

The lineup includes artists from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, Colombia, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, China, South Korea, and the Philippines. Among the notable names are popular singers Diljit Dosanjh and Shreya Ghoshal who will be representing India. Together, these artists have collaborated on 9 exciting new songs and exclusive music sessions, which will be released on various music platforms in June and July.

Diljit Dosanjh

The season kicked off with a captivating song called "Be Who You Are (Real Magic)" written and performed by Grammy-winning American songwriter and musician, Jon Batiste. The song features a collaboration with Latin Grammy-winner Camilo from Colombia, K-Pop breakout group NewJeans, American rapper J.I.D, and chart-topping British singer-songwriter Cat Burns. It beautifully expresses the magic of human connection and the belief that our differences enrich and make the world a more fascinating place.

Sharing about the song, Jon Batiste says, “I am proud to share a message of encouragement and humanity with the world through my music. The Coke Studio platform does great at harnessing its global reach to bring artists of different cultures together in celebration of our cultural differences and the ultimate oneness of us all. This is such a non-traditional, innovative approach we've taken, and it felt very organic for me to just do my World Music Radio thing. When I wrote Be Who You Are (Real Magic), I was inspired to create an anthem that captures the real magic that happens when we come together as our authentic selves. The anthem features new friends of mine from all around the world. We really had a lot of fun and I hope people everywhere feel the vibe."

Shreya Ghosal

In addition to the release of new songs featuring collaborations, the season will offer live performances, augmented reality (AR) and digital content and more. These initiatives aim to enable audiences worldwide to explore and enjoy new music, regardless of their location. As for the lineup of collaborating artists for 2023, it will include a diverse and talented group of musicians.

· Camilo (Colombia)

· NewJeans (Korea)

· J.I.D (US)

· Cat Burns (UK)

· Imagine Dragons (US)

· Sam Smith (UK)

· Diljit Dosanjh (India)

· Evdeki Saat (Turkey)

· Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (US)

· Nasty C (South Africa)

· Jessie Reyez (US)

· Shae Gill (Pakistan)

· Shreya Ghoshal (India)

· XIN LIU (China)

· Zack Tabudlo (Philippines)

· Afroto (Egypt)

The Coke Studio Season 2 is live on all music platforms.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada