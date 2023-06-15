Musicians Surojit and Annweshaa Chatterjee talk about their father-daughter bond
To music, life lessons, friendship, and more
From Barandaye Roddur to Rangabati, musician and vocalist Surojit Chatterjee got the crowd dancing to his tunes for decades. His equally talented daughter Annweshaa Chatterjee, a psychology student and musician has several accolades to her credit. Ahead of Father’s Day, Indulge catches up with the father-daughter duo for a hearty chat on their bond, music, life lessons, and more.
What comes to mind when you hear ‘father’?
Surojit: My daughter comes to my mind. We discuss anything and everything freely.
Annweshaa: Its Music.
Which is that one quality you admire in each other?
Surojit: Perseverance.
Annweshaa: Determination.
How growing up in a musical family has influenced you?
Annweshaa: It makes me appreciate music more and gives me access to opportunities and privileges to which I would not have access to otherwise. My tastes have been influenced by what my parents listen to. I have professionally learned violin and Kathak since I was four. I can also play the guitar, piano, and bass guitar. I was a part of my school band and teach violin at our school MAA Foundation to students of different age groups and special abilities. I enjoy the rehearsals more than the actual performance because you are in the process of fine-tuning everything.
Describe each other through a song
Surojit: You are the sunshine of my life
Annweshaa: Yaaron Dosti Bari Hi Haseen Hai
One memorable moment
Surojit: I always wanted a daughter. I always remember the first time I held her, and how she was looking at me. She had long fingers and I knew even then that she would play the piano.
Annweshaa: I remember him picking me up as a child and asking me to choose from any of his awards. When I did choose he would just say 1, 2, 3, and circle me over. That was fun.
Has music healed your soul?
Surojit: Music has helped heal my soul throughout my life saving me during times of struggle. I also tell Annweshaa that instruments can also provide the much-needed relaxation amidst continuous academic stress.
How has music influenced your mind?
Annweshaa: Playing several instruments has given me patience, kindness, and strength to overcome frustration. Also, I am interested in pursuing Music Therapy but at a later stage.
What message would you give each other if your roles were reversed?
Surojit: Open the doors to discuss anything with your children.
Annweshaa: Whatever happens, make your own mistakes, learn, and have fun.