Musicians Surojit and Annweshaa Chatterjee talk about their father-daughter bond

From Barandaye Roddur to Rangabati, musician and vocalist Surojit Chatterjee got the crowd dancing to his tunes for decades. His equally talented daughter Annweshaa Chatterjee, a psychology student and musician has several accolades to her credit. Ahead of Father’s Day, Indulge catches up with the father-daughter duo for a hearty chat on their bond, music, life lessons, and more.

What comes to mind when you hear ‘father’?

Surojit: My daughter comes to my mind. We discuss anything and everything freely.

Annweshaa: Its Music.

Which is that one quality you admire in each other?

Surojit: Perseverance.

Annweshaa: Determination.

How growing up in a musical family has influenced you?

Annweshaa: It makes me appreciate music more and gives me access to opportunities and privileges to which I would not have access to otherwise. My tastes have been influenced by what my parents listen to. I have professionally learned violin and Kathak since I was four. I can also play the guitar, piano, and bass guitar. I was a part of my school band and teach violin at our school MAA Foundation to students of different age groups and special abilities. I enjoy the rehearsals more than the actual performance because you are in the process of fine-tuning everything.

Describe each other through a song

Surojit: You are the sunshine of my life

Annweshaa: Yaaron Dosti Bari Hi Haseen Hai

One memorable moment

Surojit: I always wanted a daughter. I always remember the first time I held her, and how she was looking at me. She had long fingers and I knew even then that she would play the piano.

Annweshaa: I remember him picking me up as a child and asking me to choose from any of his awards. When I did choose he would just say 1, 2, 3, and circle me over. That was fun.

Has music healed your soul?

Surojit: Music has helped heal my soul throughout my life saving me during times of struggle. I also tell Annweshaa that instruments can also provide the much-needed relaxation amidst continuous academic stress.

How has music influenced your mind?

Annweshaa: Playing several instruments has given me patience, kindness, and strength to overcome frustration. Also, I am interested in pursuing Music Therapy but at a later stage.

What message would you give each other if your roles were reversed?

Surojit: Open the doors to discuss anything with your children.

Annweshaa: Whatever happens, make your own mistakes, learn, and have fun.