Music artistes Alvin Presley and Takar Nabam speak bout their tour of dreams to Indulge

While it may seem independent music artistes are climbing the ladder of fame faster than ever in this era of all things social media, people privy to the innermost thoughts of musicians know that is simply not the case. For Alvin Presley from Chennai and Takar Nabam from Itanagar to organise a four-city tour titled 'Summer Tour 2023' was no mean feat. We speak with the artistes about their upcoming show in Chennai and how the tour came together.

Chennai boy Alvin, an Indie Pop singer-songwriter, who had released his sophomore EP titled 'Pain Geography' in March this year, says, "Takar and I did a show in 2018 in Chennai and since then we have been in touch. Both of our music is very guitar-oriented and so after the pandemic, we decided upon four cities -- Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai -- to do an extensive tour."

Alvin Presley was working in the IT industry until 2020

At the upcoming event in the city, Alvin plans on playing 10 to 12 songs, while Takar hopes to be able to perform nine to 10 numbers. They will perform for 45 minutes to an hour each. The show in Chennai comes shortly after the duo hit the stage in Delhi on June 14. After Chennai, they will be in Mumbai (June 17) and Bengaluru (June 18).

"It was getting really hard to get confirmation from venues for this tour," begins Takar. "Despite all the challenges, the need to express and the need to share music is still there. I think that it is important for artistes to not get distracted by that and rather focus on putting together a good piece of work," he adds.

Both Alvin and Takar are looking to extend their tour and the plan is to go to the Northeast, where Takar hails from. "If things go well, why not extend it? I've been meaning to visit the Northeast for a while and since Takar is from there, why not do it as well?" Alvin says, with Takar adding, "If we spend some more time, maybe in another two or three months, we will be able to put together a set of shows in the Northeast."

Takar and Alvin could do a tour of the Northeast soon

The artistes did not fail to heap praises on each other during the conversation. "I've known Alvin for about five years now. It has been great to connect with another independent artiste who is putting out original and fresh music," Takar states and Alvin, who is also a music producer, responds by saying the lad from Arunachal is "phenomenal" himself.

Both seem to have the same goal at present, to be able to perform as long as they can. "I just want to play music for people and myself and just be there on stage... I want to have that feeling," states the Chennai man, while Takar adds, "To be able to keep yourself motivated and focussed on what you wish to do and what you envision is very challenging. But, I hope and wish to continue doing it."

Although the musicians are looking forward to having a packed crowd, that simply does not sit on the top of the list of things and Takar put it best, "This collaborative effort, I hope bears fruit for the both of us. If nothing, I really hope that we all have a good time during the tour."

INR 500. June 16. 8 pm. At Black Orchid, RA Puram.