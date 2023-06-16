PM Narendra Modi teams up with Grammy winner Falu for a special song on 'Abundance in Millets' 

Warm weather grains, Millets, are highly cultivated in India and their demand is currently on the rise. Food experts, critics, nutritionists and more are calling 2023 the ‘International Year of Millets’ and now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also one to back this. He recently teamed up with Indian-origin Grammy award-winning Falguni Shah and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah for a song titled “Abundance in Millets".

The track is set to be released today. It promotes the benefits of millet and highlights its potential to alleviate world hunger. In an official statement released on Falguni or Falu's website, it states that the Indian government after submitting a proposal acknowledged India as one of the largest producers of the Millets and it was supported by 72 countries alongside the United Nations General Assembly.

Also Read: A Tamil guide to explore millet magic

Falu, in an interview, revealed that she got the inspiration to compose this song on millets after she met the Prime Minister in New Delhi last year post her Grammy win. He suggested she writes a song that aims to end global hunger. The synopsis reads, "A song inspired by PM Narendra Modi's proposition to the United Nations to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets."

Falu also spoke about her experience working with PM Modi and said, "It’s one thing to write for him and it’s one thing to write with him. In the middle of the song, you will hear the speech that he has written and narrated in his own voice."

Also Read: Culinary experts predict food trends for the year 2023