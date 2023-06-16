Singer Anwessha and her dad on Father's Day

Anwesshaa, who started out as a crooner in her early teens, shares a loveable bond with her father Kushal Datta Gupta. Her father, who’s also her mentor and guide, takes pride in his daughter’s achievements and ahead of Father’s Day, we speak to the softspoken father-daughter duo about their bonding and more.

How’s your relationship?

Anwesshaa: I believe every father-daughter relationship is unique and lovely in its own way. I wouldn’t say I am a ‘daddy’s princess’, but I can’t begin to tell you what he means to me. I realised his worth even more when he was severely ill with Covid in 2020. Post that, I am pretty careful about making up whenever I have a tiff with him.

How was Anwesshaa as a kid?

Kushal: She was naughty, but obedient and loveable, and always had this inclination towards music. She’s the second-generation musician in our family. Her mother used to perform professionally, and Anwesshaa inherited that from her genetically. We admitted her to Lalit Kala, under the aegis of Pandit Jayanta Sarkar. We had to be strict about her practice session initially, but once Anwesshaa realised that she was being appreciated, she started practising on her own.

Anwesshaa, how excited are your parents when new song releases?

Anwesshaa: They are always very excited about my work. First, they stay with me, so every excitement is evident, and second, they take a deep interest in my work. Since I started professionally as an early teen, their decisions played a vital role in my building my career. Still now, before taking any decision, I discuss it with them and any reaction, or feedback on my work, starts from my home.

Kushal, where do you want to see Anwesshaa in the next 10 years?

Kushal: I always wish that she achieves the best in her field. So, 10 years down the line, I would still wish the same. But in the industry, apart from having developed expertise in the craft, the luck factor also works, especially in such an unorganised sector as music. She’s very dedicated to her work, and we always tell her to be so, the rest I think would fall in place!