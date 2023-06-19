Mantra on Marvel’s Wasterlanders

As an actor, television host, radio host, voice-over artist, director, and producer, Mantra wears many hats and has received numerous honours over the past 20 years. With his extensive experience in the fields of audio, video, and stage, he has created magic through sounds that take listeners into the world of fantasy. He has produced and directed more than 500 audio films for many platforms, including podcasts such as Batman Ek Chakravyuh, Kaali Awaazein, Bhaskar Bose, I Hear You, Darr Ka Raaz, Virus 2062, and more. Most recently, he is directing the Hindi Original podcast series, Marvel's Wastelanders. We speak to him to know more details about the same.

Tell us something about Marvel's Wastelanders.

It's definitely the biggest Audio fiction series ever. It is going to be a six-season audio featuring the world’s beloved heroes as they fight to regain order and justice in a post-apocalyptic future where Marvel’s supervillains have been in power for more than 30 years after a tragic event that killed nearly all superheroes.

Mantra

How did you manage to rope so many big names under one project?

The credit goes to Audible who are bringing this franchise to India. They have worked very hard to bring together this stellar cast. Our association with Audible goes back to the times when they launched in India with a show that we created, Kaali Awaazein starring Amitabh Bachchan. Audible has created a market for audio fiction in India which is moving to the next level with Marvel’s Wastelanders.

What else are you working on?

We have multiple releases in the coming months. This is going to be the year of audio fiction. Best of international adaptations and original Indian productions will be released from the house of MnM Talkies.

Was the journey from Puranjit Dasgupta to Mantra satisfying? Why do you call yourself Mantra?

From Puranjit Dasgupta to Mantra is only half the journey, my return trip is still pending. Mantra is the power of sound. The sound that resonates in the universe. I relate to the power of sound, especially the sound of silence.

From being Puranjit Dasgupta to becoming Mantra, it was a long journey for him

What made you think that audiobooks/audio format series/podcasts would work?

Every medium goes through a natural progression and podcasts were always going to be a newer version of what we had been doing in radio. And I come from a book publisher family and thus when audio books were introduced I found it ironic that I was doing what my family business in Kolkata had been doing for almost 200 years.