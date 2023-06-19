Mary Millben to perform at PM Narendra Modi's diaspora event

African American singer and actress Mary Millben, known for her moving rendition of Om Jai Jagadish Hare and Jana Gana Mana, will perform at a diaspora event to be attended by PM Narendra Modi on June 23. Millben, 41, will also attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with PM Narendra Modi.

“I have great anticipation and excitement as the Prime Minister visits the United States next week. This visit celebrates the US-India relationship, the world’s two largest democracies and the most important relationship in the world today,” said Millben.

Formally invited by the Steering Committee for Prime Minister’s Official State Visit, Millben is confirmed to perform for Prime Minister Modi and guests at an invitation-only diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC on June 23.

“I want to thank the Steering Committee for the thoughtful invitation. One earth, one family, one future, the motto of the G20 Summit this year and a timely statement as we welcome the Prime Minister to the United States next week,” the actress said.

Her global performance of the Indian National Anthem performed virtually in 2020 for the 74th Anniversary of India’s Independence Day and the treasured Hindu hymn Om Jai Jagdish Hare for the 2020 Diwali observance have been praised and viewed by millions across