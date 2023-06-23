'It's hard to be simple'

The theme of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, over two years since the show’s release, stands at 28 million views on its composer Achint Thakkar’s YouTube page. There is a pinned comment by Achint on the video which reads “Lyrics Below” followed by an ellipsis and a “Read More” that has no hyperlink. There isn’t any other text written after. A true scam.

The comment has a barrage of replies most of them speculating on the lyrics. “It’s Jiya Meri Girlfriend (It’s my girlfriend Jiya),” posts one, “Piya be dardi?” (Stone-hearted lover?) surmises another. Some are rather pessimistic, “This has lyrics?”

A Google search gives a consistent and rather ironic answer. “Hila De Sar Se (Shake them by the head).” Achint disagrees. “That’s not correct,” he says. Still, he refuses to settle the debate. “The lyrics will remain a mystery.”

Over a Zoom call, the composer sounds a bit aloof, like somebody who lets his work do the talking. Apart from Scam… Achint has also crafted the theme for Rocket Boys and has given music for Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling. His latest work has been on another Hansal Mehta outing, Scoop, for which he came up with a techno theme with his signature beat-drops. We speak with the composer on his collaboration with the director, finding “the sound” and why he tends to procrastinate. Excerpts:

You collaborated with Hansal Mehta for the second time with Scoop. The theme for it feels very you, with the electronic music and techno beats. What was the brief given by Hansal?

There was no brief as such. He just told me that the series is about journalist Jyotirmoy Dey’s murder and will revolve around a newsroom. From there I did my own research and read up about Jigna Vora and her arrest. I realised that it was a very unfortunate, sad story.

Giving background music for scenes and situations in a film or a series is one thing but how do you crack the theme that sort of defines the entire project?

When I start working on the theme, I am thinking in terms of what is the general overview of the series or film. The music should put one in the overall feeling of the project or its characters. Listeners should get a taste of what is impending. When I hear the synopsis or read the script, I try to envision how the series would look and what sound will go with it.

How much time does that process take? I have heard that you tend to procrastinate…

Yes, that’s true. I procrastinate a lot (laughs). I would say I wait for the sound to “come to me”. But when it comes, it does very quickly. I need to wait to land on the right feeling and sometimes that takes time.

In this period do you listen to other songs or any music for inspiration?

I do listen to other stuff but I am actively not seeking inspiration. I go on about my work and wait for myself to be in the right frame of mind to let inspiration strike.

Scoop also has this very Gujarati, garba-like background theme that plays during its lead Jagruti Pathak’s emotional moments, how did you come up with that?

Hansal wanted something for Jagruti’s family, like a theme with a Gujarati melody. We were looking for something that establishes her relationship with her family. The music is also kind of ominous because for this ambitious Gujarati girl, everything eventually falls apart. We wanted a sound that feels like home for her and gives the audience an emotional anchor.

For Monica, O My Darling, you heard a lot of Bollywood music from the 70s and 80s to come up with the soundtrack, what was the learning?

I think mainly about simplicity. Those songs are evergreen because of their simplicity. As a musician or for any other artist, the hardest thing is to be simple. Even today what resonates is the music which sounds new but sans any fluff.