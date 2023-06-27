 Payal Dev’s latest release ‘Sanam Aa Gaya’ unveils real-life chemistry

Musician and singer Payal Dev once again has set to apprehend the spirit of romance with her latest monsoon release, Sanam Aa Gaya. This heartfelt melody brings together the beloved real-life couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, reigniting their on-screen chemistry.

Shot amidst the breathtaking hills of the north, the song has captivated listeners with its soul-stirring music and touching lyrics. The teaser also offers glimpses of the picturesque location, further enhancing the song’s visual appeal. What sets her apart is not only her unparalleled dexterity but also her charismatic disposition which has endeared her to fans all over the country.

Also Read: Lizzo explains the ‘downside’ of being friends with fellow pop star Adele

While her vibrant nature comes alive on stage, the playback singer extends her warmth to her fans through social media interactions. She takes the time to respond to messages, express gratitude for their support, and make them feel valued.

This genuine appreciation for her fans has further strengthened her bond with them. Despite her recent releases, including the popular tracks Issa Vibe with Badshah and Naseeb Se from the film Satya Prem Ki Katha, Payal managed to infuse the monsoon season with enchantment through her latest drop. By reuniting the adored pair known as Rubinav in the Bollywood industry, her undeniable talent has once again bewitched music lovers.

Also Read: Rod Stewart 'storms off stage' after concert cut short in Plymouth

Beautifully sung by herself and Stebin Ben, with lyrical credit belonging to Kunaal Vermaa, the music video by Charit Desai graces all platforms today.