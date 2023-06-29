Magnetic Fields festival dates rolled out, tickets to go on sale soon   

The artiste line-up for the festival is yet to be decided

Listen up music folks! The much-awaited Magnetic Fields Festival is all set to take place between December 15 to 17 and if you think you have some time to get your work leaves in order, the tickets go on sale on July 5.

The three-day-long festival this year will take place in the small village of Alsisar at the Alsisar Mahal, a magnificent space which will serve as a hub of culture, arts and music.

With all sectors across the entertainment section focusing on sustainability, this year the theme of Magnetic Fields is preservation – a call to action to protect what’s good, revive what’s fading and preserve what is essential for humanity.

Speaking about the theme, Munbir Chawla, festival co-founder, said, “From the decor and design elements to the activities, workshops and music – showcasing artists who use their platform to advocate for preservation and environmental protection, it will all reflect the diversity of cultures and traditions that we aim to preserve and honour.”

While the programming and the artiste line-up are still in the works, the event has already managed to generate hype within the music circuit.

About the line-up, Chawla said, “There will definitely be more focus on unheard sounds and up-and-coming acts from India, and our festival commission Fieldlines, which focuses on intergenerational cultural sharing and exploring new approaches to the traditional residency format, will return for a third edition.”