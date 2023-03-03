Jonai Singh takes Bengali music to global audience with her music label and Artsourcing 

An alumna of St. Xavier’s college, Jonai Singh moved to New York early on in life. "As a member of the Indian American community of Long Island, I could feel the lack of social and cultural activities, among senior citizens and in association with the Town Government, I spearheaded the launch of the first Southeast Asian senior citizen, in-person, weekly program Milan," recalls Jonai, who represents performing artists, primarily from Bengal for over a decade now through her platform JS Events. Be it renowned singers like Anupam Roy, Iman Chakraborty, Somlata and The Aces, Lagnajita Chakraborty or Shovon Ganguly, she has been instrumental in introducing them to the American-Indian diaspora.

During the pandemic, she initiated a very innovative enterprise called Artsourcing besides launching her own music label, JSE Music. "Since then, we have given aspiring singers the opportunity to record with renowned music composers like Pandit Bickram Ghosh, Indradiap Dasgupta and Joy Sarkar among others," tells Jonai.

Currently, Jonai is busy with the post-production work for her new Holi track, Kanha, sung by budding artists Kinjal Chatterjee and Hriti Tikadar.

We talk to the music and culture entrepreneur about her plans.

How has Artsourcing evolved post the pandemic?

We are continuing to expand our global collaborations and currently, we are working with Joy Sarkar on one of his compositions inspired by flamenco music. It's a collaborative project with Joy and musicians from New York and Latin America where sounds of flamenco guitar, castanets, foot tapping, haleo and cajon are being incorporated into the song. The song will be released on World Music Day this year. We are trying to deliver more exciting and new content to Bengali listeners through global collaborations.

Still from a music video

Tells us about the young talents you discovered in the last few years?

Our mission encompasses, investing in emerging artists and genres that are largely ignored. Emerging singer Antara Nandy who had previously recorded a song for A.R. Rahman, always wanted to work in the Bengali music industry and she recorded her first ever Bengali song, Chandni Raate, with us.

Hriti Tikadar, a name almost forgotten after her successful run in the Saregamapa Season has also been brought to the forefront by our label. She has recorded four songs with us and the fifth one is on the way. Her rendition of Thakur Jamai has over a million views.

How do you see the indie music scene evolving?

Technology has already changed the way music is produced, distributed and consumed. Artists aren't as reliant on traditional outlets like radio. They can reach millions digitally. We are seeing artists make quality music, not from professional studios, but from bedrooms. Music has become accessible and experimental.

What are the lessons you have learned as a music entrepreneur?

One of the big lessons I learned is that visuals are as important as audio. Long back we launched an audio folk album titled Earth which had songs by prominent young singers. But the tracks didn’t get noticed till videos were made.

In the world of music labels, What does it take to stand out in the crowd?

There is a flood of content out there. So it’s not enough just to have good content. One must also have new ideas. We had Grammy Winning musician, Steve Gorn play the clarinet for a Bengali song Premik Nabik composed by Ranajoy Bhattacharjee. It opens with the clarinet which adds a distinct soundscape to the song. Also world Salsa champion, Andre Leiton danced to the beats of the ever-popular Bengali folk song, Thakur Jamai, which created a distinct visual.

We are also focusing on musically enriched genres where the financial investment is lesser. We reimagined two Nazrulgeetis and produced an original Kirtan, Jogot Shaje Brindabon sung by National Award-winning singer, Iman Chakraborty.

Still from a music video

What does it take to be a successful music entrepreneur?

Having an eye for talent, giving space to the creators, being open to learning and new ideas are all important attributes of a successful music entrepreneur. Staying informed of the latest trends and technologies with a keen interest in partnerships and collaborations also helps.

How experimental are Bengali listeners?

I find Bengali listeners quite welcoming. They embrace new sounds, ideas and experimentation.

Your future plans with your label?

There are many young/talented artists of Indian origin outside of India, like Raveena Aurora, who are doing impressive work. I closely follow their work and look forward to working with some of them. I have lived in New York, for over 30 years. This city is a potpourri of diverse cultures and performing arts. Having this exposure, JSE Music will continue to collaborate with artists from cultures and regions, hence expanding my music label’s global reach.

Who inspires you and why?

Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and the newer generations inspire me. I find them to be a more accepting generation, nurturing big ideas, willing to take risks and growing up with a responsibility to the world.

Your message to other women who want to become successful entrepreneurs?

Pursue your passion and chase your dream. Human resilience is limitless.