Dirge is back in Chennai after three years!

The 7th edition of Brutal Carnage comes to Chennai with three heavy metal bands and their love for music. Presented by Metal Chennai, the show is expected to give spectators a rock ’n’ rolling night featuring three of the best independent bands in the country. It will feature Dirge and Moral Putrefaction who will be making a comeback to the Brutal Carnage stage while The Earth Below will be performing for the first time.

Dirge is a five-piece Doom/Post/Sludge metal band from Mumbai. They will be releasing their

second, self-titled album today and performing it live for the first time in Chennai. With Ashish Dharkar on guitar, Harshad Bhagwat on bass and backing vocals, Vineet Nair on drums, Varun Patil on

guitars and backing vocals, and Tabish Khidir’s vocals, Dirge is back. Ahead of their performance, we catch up with guitarist and backing vocalist, Varun Patil.

Tell us a bit about the band.

We have a unique blend of doom rock, metal and psychedelic sludge. We have toured with contemporaries such as Primitiv, Shepherd, Bevar Sea and Djinn & Miskatonic, opened for international acts and performed at festivals across India, including Bangalore Open Air and Control Alt Delete in Mumbai.

What can we expect from your performance in Chennai?

We’re really excited to be back in Chennai after three years. Our upcoming self-titled album releases today and this will be the first time we’ll be playing it live in its entirety. Expect an extremely heavy set with Apurv Agrawal (Pacifist/Long Distances) joining us on synths.

What can be expected from the self-titled album?

The album is a compilation of crises, in different forms. It is an attempt to evoke emotions which lie at the core of discomfort. The four songs are representative of different causes of pain in life. The soundscapes have been designed to suit the ethos of each song. The lyrics are inspired by experiences of anger, malice, sorrow, and fear. We want to take the listener on a journey of self-actualisation through this album. We aim to create a sense of catharsis through the experience of the four songs. The album artwork — “The rings of crises” is a metaphor for this listening experience. The three outer layers represent the first three songs on the album and depict imagery of anger, malice and sorrow respectively. In the centre is an empty void, representing fear which is the central emotion of the final track on the album.

Can you share your experience from your previous performance at Brutal Carnage in 2020?

It was amazing, to say the least. The fact that everyone at Brutal Carnage made it happen despite the difficulties was commendable. It was a pretty intimate show and that made the gig even more special for us.

Rs 350 – 499

March 11, 8 pm.

Gears and Garage Restobar.



