Bengaluru-based techno collective 'Co-Existence' debuts on Soupherb Records with 4-track EP

Best of both worlds — a proverb that aptly captures the spirit with which Bengaluru-based Ayush Banerjee and Delhi’s Anmol Nagi pursue music through their band, Co-Existence. Same yet different in their own ways, Ayush and Anmol were roommates first, bandmates later.

Their journey as an Indian techno collective started in 2016 when they met via common friends. With a background in techno and trance respectively, Ayush and Anmol ended up, as they say, “cooking music together.”

Recently, the musical duo released their debut four-track EP on SoupHerb Records, an offering by the now-disbanded Jalebee Cartel’s Ash Roy and Ashvin Mani Sharma. Speaking to us in an exclusive chat, Ayush and Anmol opened up about their debut EP, future plans and more.

What is the inspiration behind the band's name?

We come from different backgrounds, cultures and cities but our love for underground electronic music is common. When we decided to join hands and form a duo, we thought of a name which reflects not just our personalities but our dissimilarities as well.

What inspired the four-EP track?

In psychoanalysis, a Freudian slip, also called para-praxis, is an error in speech, memory or physical action that occurs due to the interference of an unconscious subdued wish or internal train of thought. We tried to portray such slips in our debut EP with an unconventional technique from an unexpected darker palette of sounds, breaks, rolling bass lines and hypnotic vocals.

Tell us about your favourite track.

Our favourite track of the EP would be the finalé track Subconscious. According to us, it sits perfectly at the intersection of two of our favourite genres; techno and Psy-trance.

What do you do to keep up with the competition? We believe focusing on music above everything else to set us as a class apart and this keeps us humble and grounded with our shows, tours and music.

What made you pick SoupHerb for your debut EP?

The label has signed some of the most brilliant music from producers across the country and abroad and we’re truly honoured to be releasing our debut EP right after their 10-year anniversary. What is next for you two? We are working on more music and experimenting with different genres.

A message for indie artists such as yourself.

Keep hustling.

