Ed Sheeran surprises fans with performance on top of car in New York

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran delivered an impromptu gig on top of a car on the streets of New York, recently. The 32-year-old star delighted passers-by by hopping up onto the bonnet of a vehicle which was parked outside his pop-up shop in Manhattan's SoHo district and belting out tunes for the crowd, stated reports.

The singer serenaded the crowds that gathered outside the Ed Sheeran - The Subtract Experience Pop-Up with songs including Perfect and onlooker Priscilla Ignacio told media sources, "It was really sweet and it was quite amazing to see him play for people just on the street."

A user on Twitter shared images of the singer performing on the streets, writing, "bruh i was walking thru nyc and randomly found ed sheeran performing on top of a car wtf? lmao (sic)."

The performance came a day after Ed won a $100 million legal battle over his track Thinking Out Loud. He was accused of copying elements of Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On and was sued by the heirs of the song's co-writer, Ed Townsend.

The singer denied any wrongdoing and the case ended on Thursday, May 4 with Ed being cleared of the plagiarism accusations. Speaking outside court, the pop star hailed his victory as a win for songwriters everywhere.

He explained, "I'm just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will not allow myself to be a piggy bank. I'm obviously very happy with the outcome of the case and it looks like I'm not having to retire from my day job after all."

He concluded by revealing he'd been forced to miss his grandmother's funeral in Ireland to be in New York for the trial and he "won't get that time back."