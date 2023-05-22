Guitar smashed by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed by US rock band Nirvana's late frontman Kurt Cobain, in the early 1990s, was sold at an auction for nearly $600,000 (INR 4,96,79,700) - over 10 times its estimated price, media reports said. The busted black Fender Stratocaster was sold at the auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York on Saturday and acquired for $596,900 by a buyer, whose identity is not known stated sources.

Sold for $595,900. A lefty black Fender Stratocaster electric guitar, smashed by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana's Nevermind era and signed to the body by all three band members.



Julien's Auctions "Music Icons" at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City and on https://t.co/tzS6JKuf2p. pic.twitter.com/AXRuScNlcx — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 20, 2023

Also read: BTS’ Jimin sets the record as the first and only soloist to remain #1 for five consecutive weeks on Spotify Weekly South Korea

Kurt, who took his own life in 1994, destroyed the guitar as Nirvana was working on their break-out album Nevermind in the early 1990s. The instrument, which has been put back together but is no longer playable, is signed by all three band members in a silver marker. It also features an affectionate inscription by Kurt to his friend and musical collaborator Mark Lanegan - who passed away last year.

Kurt, who often misspelt his own name, signed the instrument 'Kurdt Kobain'. According to the auction house, the musician gave the guitar to Mark during the North American leg of Nirvana's Nevermind tour in 1992. Two years ago, the acoustic guitar Kurt used for his legendary MTV Unplugged performance in late 1993 sold for $6 million.

Also read: Indian Ocean just released their latest album, Tu Hai and we give you a low down on everything you need to know…

Kurt Cobain was an American musician who was the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter of the rock band Nirvana. The musician's compositions expanded the thematic conventions of mainstream rock through his angst-fueled songwriting and anti-establishment persona. He was hailed as a Generation X spokesman and is widely regarded as one of the most influential alternative rock musicians. He battled substance abuse and depression, and he had a rocky relationship with his wife, Courtney Love. He committed suicide in April 1994, at the age of 27.

