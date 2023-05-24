SM Entertainment announces Sungchan & Shotaro's departure from NCT 

South Korean entertainment group SM Entertainment has released a statement announcing the departure of Sungchan and Shotaro from the boyband NCT, reducing the number of members to 20. The statement came on May 24, announcing that Sungchan and Shoto will be debuting in a new boy group separate from NCT, which is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2023.

Shotaro uploaded a handwritten Korean and Japanese letter to his Instagram account on May 24. Shotaro expressed his gratitude, stating that he gained valuable experience as a member of NCT and had the opportunity to gain strength from the fans. He told the members that he admires them for being cool and appealing both at work and while hanging out with them. He also mentioned that he was going to join a new group. He promised to return soon with a better appearance than before and requested that fans be patient a little longer.

Sungchan and Shotaro made their NCT debut in the NCT 2020 album Resonance Pt. 1 on October 12, 2020. On SM Entertainment's official channel SMTOWN, CEO Jang Cheol Hyuk shared SM’s plans for the launch of a new IP this year in a recent video.

The corporation has planned to debut three distinct groups: the NCT new team, a new boy group, and a new girl group. NCT's new team will represent the final chapter in NCT's expansion, with a larger number of Japanese members.

The company also stated its intention to publicise the new unit’s creation process with fans. Two new SM Rookies will be unveiled soon, and the remaining members will be picked through a pre-debut reality programme. Shohei, who was previously confirmed as a member of SM Rookies, will not be joining owing to health issues and will instead participate in individual activities. The new girl group is preparing to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Sungchan and Shotaro will make their debut in a new boy group that includes SM Rookies Eunseok and Seunghan, as well as other Korean and American nationalities.

While some fans were anticipating the two to make their debut as part of the final expansion of NCT's units, they are nonetheless pleased to watch their abilities shine in the spotlight of a new group. Many fans are looking forward to Sungchan and Shotaro's new adventure, as well as the release of the final NCT unit's debut, which the agency noted in their statement.

