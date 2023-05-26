Divine and Jonita Gandhi to perform during the mid-show of the IPL 2023 Final

King, and Nucleya will be performing before the start of the match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023's championship game will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, May 28. In addition to the summit match, the spectators will be treated to live performances by some of the biggest stars. According to today’s announcement from IPL on Twitter, King, and Nucleya will be performing before the start of the match.

Also read: Penn Masala's Homecoming Tour is a musical celebration of cultural fusion

“Ahmedabad - You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & @NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you. How excited are you to witness the two in action," read the post.

Ahmedabad You are in for a treat!



Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & @NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you



How excited are you to witness the two in action #TATAIPL | #Final pic.twitter.com/58eBwZAFWh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

Meanwhile Divine and Jonita Gandhi will rock the stage during the mid-show of IPL Final 2023. “The #TATAIPL closing ceremony at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium has memorable performances written all over it. Prepare to be amazed and get ready to be mesmerized by the tunes of @VivianDivine & @jonitamusic” the tweet read. Earlier there were doubts regarding Divine's performance after IPL deleted a tweet. However, after the recent announcement, there is now no confusion regarding this news.





The #TATAIPL closing ceremony at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium has memorable performances written all over it



Prepare to be and get ready to be mesmerised by the tunes of @VivianDivine & @jonitamusic pic.twitter.com/npVQRd6OX2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023

The four-time champion Chennai Super Kings are already guaranteed a spot in the championship game and are awaiting their opponent. Mumbai Indians, a team with five championships, and Gujarat Titans, the current champions, will face off in a thrilling qualifier 2 match on Friday to decide who CSK will face in the final game.

CSK defeated league leaders Gujarat by 15 runs in qualifier 1 to advance directly to Ahmedabad and into their astounding 10th final in the tournament's history.MI defeated Lucknow SuperGiants by a huge margin of 81 runs in the eliminator game, setting up an exciting qualifier 2 matches against the defending champions.

Also read: Raja Kumari opens up about her album, The Bridge, her fashion choices, and more

Gujarat Titans, headed by Hardik Panya, will try to get over their loss to CSK and attempt to regain the winning spirit that allowed them to finish first on top of the table this season with 10 victories out of 14 games during the league stage.

