Dohar performs today after 3 years' gap

Tell us about O Shiv Nacho Re.

This song carries the flavours of Gajon or Chadak, a festival centering around Lord Shiva's worship and marking the end of the annual Bengali festivities. Deeply rooted in the primarily agricultural economy of Bengal, Chadak festival is dedicated to Shiva who is envisaged less as a deity of destruction and more in the light of Pashupati - the humble farmer- who like any small farmer in Bengal subsists on agriculture and intoxication. Thus, celebrating his agricultural ritual is not a litany of prayers to Shiva but a song-and-dance celebration of his glory. This song celebrates that spirit.

This will be your first physical event after a long while. How excited are you?

The show Ekok Dohar is a special show to be staged more or less after three years. This show is designed completely differently from other normal physical call shows of Dohar and naturally has us excited. Preparation is going on and we are inviting some guest musicians for the music design of the show to present something new and different.

As a group, how much do you miss your band partner, the late Kalikaprasad?

Kalikaprasad and I started this group on August 7, 1999. Everyone knows that we are like shadows of each other. From the date of the accident on March 7, 2017, till today, all of us at Dohar feel his presence among us and he guides us in every movement of Dohar.

Are new bands as interested in folk music?

Yes, new bands as well as new-generation solo artistes are very much interested in folk music. We notice that they sing traditional folk songs, and they study the background of folk music, whether it is Jhumur, Bhawaaiaa, Bhatiaali, Saari, Baul, Kirtan and so on. They love to compose new songs based on traditional folk tunes. We feel that only the new generation can carry forward our traditions, and in that aspect, we are going in the right direction.

Your other upcoming projects? Many songs are in the pipeline. We are planning to present at least one song every 15 days. We have about a thousand songs in our collection, which need to be archived and released in order to preserve, protect, and promote the art and culture of undivided Bengal and Assam and to popularize folk music among the young generation. Besides, we recently worked on the feature film Raktabeej directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy, which will be released during the Pujas.

After a break from the stage for almost three years, renowned folk band Dohar, known for fusing traditional folk songs with modern elements, is back to perform at Uttam Manch today evening organised by Starmanch. The show, called Ekok Dohar, is also the music production house Starmanch's first physical folk event. They recently released Dohar's new folk song O Shiv Nacho Re, which went viral on social media platforms. The success of the song nudged Starmanch to organise Ekok Dohar, a show that will take the audience back to our folk roots. We speak to band members and co-founder Rajib Das about the same and more.