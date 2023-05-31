BTS Festa: BTS announces digital single Take Two; set to release on their 10th anniversary

The world-famous boyband BTS recently announced the release of their digital single, Take Two, on the date of its 10th anniversary, which falls on June 12. The announcement arrived ahead of BTS Fiesta, the yearly celebration of the anniversary of their debut in June 2013.

On May 31, BigHit Music took to Weverse and shared details of the song’s release. It also added that the album was created with the combined effort of all the members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Reportedly, RM and J-hope participated in the songwriting process, and Suga participated in the overall production of the song.

The statement posted by the agency read, "Hello. This is big hit music. To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single Take Two this coming June. All seven members participated in Take Two. The song conveys their appreciation towards Army for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you."

Additionally, it also stated, "We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that Take-Two will become a precious Gift from BTS to you all. We ask for your love and support for Take Two. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, June 9, 2023 (KST) Thank you." Followed by hashtags 2023 BTS FESTA and BTS 10th Anniversary.

Unable to control their excitement, fans of the group have been trending on social media with the hashtag #TAKETWOISCOMING. One fan tweeted, “There is no greater gift than the gift of music BTS shares with us. We are BLESSED!” Another one said, “I’m so excited for this digital single.”

BTS shared details of their FESTA 2023 plans on May 30 via the group's official social media handles. They posted a colourful chronology of upcoming events in the format of a board game on Weverse. The celebrations kick off on May 31, and fans can expect new content to drop over 13 days between June 2-3 and June 7-13.

Every year, on the occasion of their debut anniversary, BTS releases new content to celebrate and thank their fans for their love and support.

