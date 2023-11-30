Ayushmann Khurrana lends his voice to 'Nindiya' reprise from The Railway Men

The Railway Men streaming on Netflix has been garnering positive reviews since the day it started streaming. Now, actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana’s ode to the undying spirit of the unsung heroes also joins the list. His latest single Nindiya reprise from the mini-web series has just been launched on the official YouTube platform of Netflix and has already won the hearts of many.

Khurrana in the song pays tribute to the heroic deeds that came from ordinary people and salutes their extraordinary courage and strength which was shown on that night. The web series impacted the actor and he lent his voice to the reprise of the song, a powerful rendition coming straight from the heart.

He comments, “When I was watching the series, apart from the fact that it was brilliantly made, what stayed with me is how it instilled hope in me. While we all are aware of the tragedy and its aftermath, the indomitable human spirit moved me. Nindiya, in the series, encapsulated the emotions through two young children at the railway platform. This is my heartfelt tribute to the bravery, courage, and ability of people to face the darkest of hours and rebuild themselves from scratch.”

The Railway Men directed by debutante Shiv Rawail highlights the darkest night of modern Indian history- The Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984. It stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Babil Khan, Divyenndu, Sunny Hinduja, Juhi Chawla among others. A riveting tale of hope, heroism and humanity it ranks #3 on Netflix’s Global Non-English TV list and is trending across 36 countries.