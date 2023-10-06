Akasa Singh's latest drop, Manmaani is a song of solitude 

They say, take care of all your memories. Amidst the mundane confines of your office, on a particularly gloomy day, a spontaneous impulse guides your hand to the play button. The room is suddenly alive with the melody. In an instant, you’re transported through time, reliving the slow dances with that special person, rekindling the overwhelming joy, or confronting the poignant heartache once more.

Capturing this storm of feelings through her latest song, Manmaani, Akasa Singh admits to the moments of self-doubt and the times when her confidence wavers. Her verismo becomes a source of strength, reminding us all that it’s ‘okay’ to feel uncertain. Presently processing the love and warmth Manmaani has received, she shares, “It is more than just a piece of music.

Listeners can connect with the feelings of love and closure I’ve woven into the song, while also finding comfort and resonance in the shared reality it portrays. For me, it was a way to process my own experiences, turning them into something tangible and relatable.” Akasa wanted her listeners to experience the transportive power of music. She wanted them to be able to sit in their own spaces, close their eyes, and be carried away to a moment that denoted meaning to them. Whether it’s the sweetness of love, the ache of a lost connection, or the relief of closure, she hopes the song will resonate and bring those emotions to the surface. Talking about her inspirations, she tells us, “My life is a whirlwind of constant activity, and I find my inspiration in the midst of it all. Whether I’m engrossed in spending quality time with friends, connecting with new people, crafting the perfect set list for an upcoming gig, or deeply immersed in a creative project, I am always on the move.

There’s an overwhelming sense of being alive that comes with this constant motion, a feeling that defines my existence as a human being.” Akasa regards her voice as an image of her personal evolution. She has explored her softness, and vulnerability, and experienced heartbreak. But she also found strength and boldness within. She enriched her understanding of self and the world around her. Interestingly, her voice has mirrored this perfectly. The key lies in making a song her own. Her voice is her instrument, and like any instrument, it has its distinct qualities.

During an offbeat warm-up session, instead of trying to conform to a ritual of riyaz, she tells us how she learned to seek out songs either by Rihanna or Adele that complement and enhance her natural tone. “This era offers a beautiful opportunity for voices that stand out, that are different, and that bring something fresh to the table. Every word, every note, was a genuine reflection of my innermost sentiments. The song became a canvas where I could paint my emotions without fear of judgment or alteration. This level of creative freedom, while intimidating at first, ultimately became incredibly empowering,” she adds.

Manmaani is streaming on all platforms. — Chokita Paul chokita@ newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita