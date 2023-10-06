Hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut's upcoming performance in Bengaluru promises to be high-octane and immersive 

The creator community in India is experiencing an explosive growth that is reshaping the cultural landscape of the nation. With the widespread availability of digital platforms, social media and accessible technology, a new generation of creators has emerged, spanning music, art, fashion, and beauty. The community's vitality is evident in the vibrant content they produce, from cutting-edge music to visual art and graffiti. Collaborations, creative collectives and digital platforms have become the lifeblood of this burgeoning movement.

Part of this movement is the Blend Community, which is holding the second edition of multi-genre music festival Blend Bazaar this weekend in Bengaluru. Imagine a space where art, food, literature and music come together in a collision of creativity and entertainment. Popular hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut are headlining, with acts like Gurbax, Akhlad, Lost Stories, BLOT and others ready to get the party started. We were in conversation with Seedhe Maut to know everything you need to know about their upcoming performance. Here is how it went:

What can be expected in your upcoming show at Blend Bazaar?

Our upcoming show at Blend Bazaar promises to be a high-octane, immersive experience that captures the essence of Seedhe Maut and the underground hip-hop movement. We'll perform a mix of our classic tracks that fans love and new material that showcases our growth and evolution as artists.Our performance will celebrate the spirit of underground hip-hop, staying true to the core values of authenticity. Whether you're a die-hard hip-hop fan or simply looking to experience something real and raw, our performance is one you won't want to miss.

Your latest mixtape Lunch Break has collaborations with everyone from Badshah to Kr$na. How did you swing the collabs with Pakistani artists Talal Qureshi and Farish Shafi and South Asian hip-hop artiste Sonny Jim?

Collaboration is a vital part of our creative process, and it allows us to explore new sounds and perspectives. We reached out to Talal Qureshi, Faris Shafi, and Sonny Jim based on the belief that our styles would complement each other. Collaborations across borders can be logistically challenging but technology has made it easier to collaborate remotely.

What are your thoughts on the integration of AI and machine learning in music production and composition?

AI and technology are like musical partners for producers and performers. Producers find AI tools helpful for discovering fresh sounds and automating repetitive tasks, freeing up more creative time. Live performers use technology to create mesmerising shows, with AI-driven effects, lighting and instruments that dazzle audiences. Together, they're crafting unforgettable musical experiences, blending human artistry with technological magic.

What is the hardest thing about being a rapper that people don’t know of?

Being a rapper, like any profession, comes with its own set of challenges and complexities that may not always be evident to the audience. Striking the right balance between artistic freedom and commercial success can be challenging. Rappers may face unrealistic expectations from fans and industry insiders. The pressure to meet these expectations can be overwhelming.

Both of you have amassed a largely young fan base for tackling social issues. Is Gen Z concerned about the same issues as when you both started in hip-hop?

The concerns and issues that resonate with Gen Z have certainly evolved since we first started in hip-hop. While the core themes of social justice, inequality and personal expression remain relevant, the context and specific issues have shifted over time. Gen Z is more open and vocal about mental health issues. They are passionate about representation and diversity. They seek to challenge stereotypes and biases, both in society and within the music industry itself.

Over the past decade, the Indian hip-hop scene has grown significantly. What role has Seedhe Maut played in this evolution?

We've pushed the genre to new heights, both artistically and socially, and have inspired a new generation of hip-hop artists to use their voices to make a difference. This fusion has helped diversify the Indian hip-hop sound, making it more relatable to a broader audience. Seedhe Maut has been instrumental in promoting inclusivity within the Indian hip-hop community since we've collaborated with artists from various regions and backgrounds.

What do you hope people take away from your music?

Seedhe Maut's music carries themes of empowerment. We want our listeners to feel inspired and empowered to overcome challenges, express themselves boldly, and pursue their passions fearlessly. While our music addresses serious themes, we also want listeners to have a good time and enjoy the music as a form of entertainment and self-expression. Ultimately, music's impact is deeply personal, and individuals may take away different meanings and emotions from our songs.

What advice would you give to aspiring rappers?

We will suggest the aspiring rappers to dedicate time to perfecting their skills as a rapper. Listen to a wide range of hip-hop artistes, both past and present. Study their lyrics, flow, and storytelling techniques. Learn from the best and find your unique voice.Authenticity is key in hip-hop. Share your personal experiences, thoughts, and emotions in your lyrics.

