EXCL: Fleshgod Apocalypse's Francesco Paoli on bringing the symphonic metal experience to Bengaluru

A distinctive, barring and loud sound coupled with outfits that draw inspiration from gothic accents rounded with spectral makeup are just a few of the elements that one thinks of when one mentions metal music. However, loyal metalheads would argue that this music, which is heavily distorted yet powerful, is more than just its loud and aggressive on-surface characteristics.

The music explores multiple subgenres/cross-genres and each of them boasts a dynamic and distinct tune. One cross-genre of metal music that successfully creates a visceral impact on the listener whilst blending heavy guitars and drums with classic orchestral tunes happens to be symphonic metal — which for the last couple of years has been championed by Fleshgod Apocalypse, an Italian band formed in 2007.

While they have taken their sound to multiple countries, they are currently gearing up to bring a rather energetic performance to India, this weekend. Set to perform in Bengaluru on Friday, October 13, the band is heading to India for the second time after their Mumbai stint in 2015.

Fleshgod Apocalypse from Italy

We speak to Francesco Paoli, the lead vocal and rhythm guitarist of the Perugia-based band ahead of their performance at India's renowned outdoor metal event 'The Uprising' instituted by The Indian Artists Collective.

Symphonic metal combines elements of fantasy and gothic aesthetics. Tell us a little about the fashion choices you make when on stage.

For us, it is about creating an experience for our fans when they come to watch us live. The music should be felt through not just sound but also visually. So, we chose our attire to match the symphonic gothic sound. And being a metal band, putting on face paint to create a scary aura is a widespread practice.

Also, does your personal style beyond the stage sneak its way into your live performances?

It is hard to not let your personal self be a part of the art you create. Being a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, most arrangements and parts are written and recorded by me. While I love to write music, arranging and ideating on multiple instruments takes a lot of time – personal time. So sometimes, the line is very thin between me and the band.

What’s your practice routine and approach to staying in peak performance shape?

We practice hard before our tours, get some exercise and eat the right kind of food. We just want to give it our best always!

How do you approach incorporating different musical genres and styles into your routine? Each instrument that I play has a unique element to it — this adds multiple dimensions to our music. And with symphonic music, the arrangements are layered and complex. With strings and keys being blended with distorted guitars and fast-beating drums, it’s like creating our version of an orchestra.

What is your artistic process when it comes to composing and arranging sounds that blend metal with orchestral elements?

I write parts for each of the instruments. We lay down the riffs and drums and then I go on to add the various layers and symphonies. A lot of this comes to me as we are writing the initial riffs. And sometimes, in the studio, new ideas pop into our head and we just incorporate them too.

What was your most memorable performance or gig and what made it so special for you?

There are many! Europe has always been kind to us. But one special tour was the Latin America Tour in 2017 where we played 20 shows across 14 countries. The energy and adrenaline from each show — it was something else. We just didn’t expect so much love from there.

Many people struggle with metal music because they don’t know where to start. If you had to introduce them to this genre, how would you go about it?

Rock is an excellent gateway to metal music. Some of the older bands have heavily influenced modern-day metal. That would be a good start in my opinion.

What can your fans in India expect from the upcoming metal festival, The Uprising?

A full-fledged Fleshgod Apocalypse experience. Get ready to bring the roof down Bengaluru city!

What are you looking forward to exploring in India?

We played Mumbai back in 2015, I think. We absolutely loved the warmth and hospitality of the people here and the culture is very appealing. Indian food is definitely something we are looking forward to.

INR 999 onwards. Available online. October 13, 7 pm. At White Lotus Club, Bengaluru.