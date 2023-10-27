Goo Goo Dolls, Deep Purple to rekindle Bengaluru’s rock legacy with Bandland 2023

All eyes are on Bengaluru now as Bandland 2023 arrives in the city that loves rock music through and through. The two-day musical and cultural extravaganza, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, will be held on December 16-17, 2023.

Watch out for an eclectic mix of performances. Rock aficionados, expect 12 international and homegrown indie-rock artistes including the legendary British rock band Deep Purple and American rock icons Goo Goo Dolls who are all set to headline the festival.

Speaking about the tour, Goo Goo Dolls tweeted, “We're coming to India for the first time ever this December !! We hope to see you at Bandland 2023, happening December 16-17 in Bengaluru.” Look forward to grooving to some of their best tracks and if they do play one of their breakthrough singles Name, then make sure you cheer your loudest.

Along with the headliners, also look forward to American indie rockers The War on Drugs and Amyl and The Sniffers who will make their maiden trip to the country. There are also homegrown musicians and bands who are set to take centre stage.

With notable names like Parikrama, one of India’s oldest bands known for their signature classical rock fusion and Thermal and a Quarter (TAAQ) who have previously shared the stage with Deep Purple, the lineup is going to be an exciting one and too good to ignore!

You will also find next-generation bands like Parvaaz, The F16s, Aswekeepsearching, Skrat, Pacifist and The Earth Below. At Bandland, while the performances aim to rekindle the rock scene in the city, the fest as a whole will further the city’s rich love for all things music.

INR 5,000 onwards. Tickets available online. At Embassy International Riding School Ground, Bengaluru.