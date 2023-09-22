Clockwork Engine: New kids on the block

Passionate about metal music, Aneesh Thunga met his future band members Clockwork Engine “through being a part of the music community and some through discord and gaming”. Quite interesting! “All of us spent a lot of time together online during the lockdown and we wanted to perform as a band,” Aneesh tells us, as we get talking ahead of the band’s performance in the city.

The newly formed band comprises of Antony ‘Hobet’ Thomas (vocals); Aneesh Thunga (guitars); Dilip Chaudhry (guitars); and Kevin Jason (bass). Aneesh has been a part of the metal scene in Chennai since 2013, but formed the band only in July this year, a week ahead of their first show at Summer Bang. We asked Aneesh some quick questions:

Why have you named the band Clockwork Engine? What is the significance?

The name of the band just came up when Antony ‘Hobet’ Thomas and I were brainstorming for some band names and Hobet suggested this. We just thought it had a cool ring to it.

What is your genre of music?

We play mostly classic rock and metal — a throwback to the era of ’80s music.

What can the audience expect from your upcoming show?

The audience can expect us to play various classics from the ’80s and also some originals. They are sure to be treated to a very energetic live performance.

Who are your inspirations?

Every member of the band has their own inspirations. For me, it is Iron Maiden. For Hobet, I think its Guns ’N’ Roses. Mark loves Dream Theatre; Kevin loves Greg Howe, and Dilip likes Metallica. So, quite a variety!

Since you are a new band, how do you see yourself surviving in music? Also, what freshness do you bring to the music scene?

We are a new band and would like to use it as an outlet to have fun. Some of the members are already involved in a lot of other projects which are more commercial. This band in particular aims to capture the fun aspect of music which was present in the ’80s and we aim to bring that back into the scene.

Tickets at Rs 299.

September 24, 7.30 pm.

At Medai — The Stage, Alwarpet.



