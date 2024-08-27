Kalasagaram’s mid-year music series presents ‘Dhikshithar Kshetra Darshanam’ in Hyderabad

“Muthuswami Dikshitar’s choice of words, the framing of subjects, and the information packed into his kritis is like sculpting a masterpiece from stone. This craftsmanship is what makes his compositions more celebrated than merely performed,” said Madhusudhan Kalaichelvan during the ‘Dhikshithar Kshetra Darshanam’ presentation at Kalasagaram’s Mid-year Music Series.

The four-day Mid-year Music Series commenced with a lec-dem by G Ravikiran and Madhusudhan Kalaichelvan on ‘Dhikshithar Kshetra Darshanam’. The duo, who have extensively researched Muthuswami Dikshitar’s kritis, described Dikshitar’s life from his birthplace in Thiruvarur, his visits to various kshetras, and presented some of his compositions inspired by these sacred places. Ravikiran began with the popular ‘Vathapi Ganapathim Bhajeham’, and Kalaichelvan’s opening lecture highlighted Dikshitar’s pioneering role and genius in composing Carnatic kritis.

Ravikiran rendered the nottuswaras ‘Santhatham Pahimam Sangeetha Shyamale’ in Shankarabharanam, followed by ‘Sri Nathadi Guruguho Jayathi Jayathi’ in Mayamalavagowla. He illustrated the well-structured composition with kalpanaswaras and continued with ‘Nirajakshi Kamakshi’ in Hindolam. He later explored Anandabhairavi ragam, showcasing the beauty and use of Shudha Daivatha in ‘Anandeswarena Samrakshithoham’. Ravikiran also sang ‘Meenakshi Memudham’ in Gamakakriya, and Kalaichelvan shared an emotional narrative about Dikshitar’s final moments with ‘Minalocani Pasamochani’. The duo was accompanied by Madanmohan on violin and Mannarkoil J Balaji on mridangam.

On the second day, Vasudha Ravi from Chennai performed a vocal concert with Dr KV Krishna on violin, P Jayabhaskar on mridangam, and M Janardhan on ghatam. She began with a Panthuvarali varnnam by Sadkaala Narasayya in two speeds and followed with Dikshitar’s kriti in Gowrimanohari, ‘Varalakshmi Namosthuthe’, suitable for Varalakshmi Vratam. She then presented a kriti in Kapinarayani praising Chidambara Nataraja, and elaborated Lalitha ragam, performing ‘Nannu Brovu Lalitha’ in Misra Chapu, with neraval on ‘Ninnu Vinaa Gathi’ and kalpanaswaras.

Vasudha continued with a sloka on Saneeswara and Dikshitar’s navagraha kriti ‘Diwakara Tanujam’ in Yadukula Kamboji. Following a fastpaced kriti by Saint Thyagaraja in Vijayashree, she rendered Madhyamavathi ragam and the famous ‘Rama Katha Sutha’, incorporating pentatonic shifts to Shudha Saveri, Hindolam, and Mohanam, which delighted the audience.

The third day featured a keyboard Carnatic concert presented by Satyanarayanan, accompanied by Dr DSR Murthy on mridangam and M Chandrakanth on ghatam. He began with ‘Vinayaka Ninnu’ in Hamsadhwani by TV Ramakrishna Bhagavathar and played the Swarajathi ‘Amba Kamakshi’ in Bhairavi with expressive bhava. Satya then performed ‘Sri Venkata Girsam’ in Surati by Dikshitar and ‘Deva Deva Kalayamithe’ in Mayamalavagowla by Swathi Thirunal. A brisk rendition of Saint Thyagaraja’s ‘Bantureethi Koluvu’ with kalpanaswaras in the second speed thrilled the audience. Satya explored Abheri ragam for ‘Nagumomu’ by Saint Thyagaraja, with enjoyable kalpanaswaras and alternating percussionists.

On the final day, Mridula Ashwin began with a Natakurinji pada varnam by Papanasam Sivan. Mridula’s brisk rendition of ‘Parvathi Ninnu Ne’ in Kalkada followed her Kiravani piece. The concert ended with a mangalam and a thillana in Mishrasalapam composed by her guru, Shri Neyveli Santhanagopalan. Accompanied by Dr DSR Murthy on mridangam, and SA Phani Bhushan on ghatam.