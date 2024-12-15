Rest in Beats: Ustad Zakir Hussain passes away aged 73

The resounding heartbeats of tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain stopped tonight as he took his last breath in a San Francisco hospital in the USA where he was receiving treatment for serious health issues. The five-times Grammy winner and Padma Vibhushan awardee was admitted to the hospital earlier this evening where he breathed his last creating a vacuum in the world of music.
Zakir was the eldest son of Tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha Qureshi and started his journey into music quite early in life. He played at his first concert at the age of 11. Despite leading a struggle-filled life, his talent won the hearts of millions of people and he rose to fame with legendary performances like playing for George Harrison's album Living in the Material World or John Handy's Hard work. Apart from his performances, he was music advisor to the 1999 Cannes nominated Malayalam movie Vanaprastham.
But what set his musical talent apart from many of his contemporaries was his ability to make music out of any object with a flat surface including daily -use items. His album, Planet Drum which was co-created by Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead fame, went on to win him his first Grammy Award in 1992 for the Best World Music Album followed by The Global Drum Project in 2009 and three-wins in 2024. Zakir also contributed music for films like Manto (2018) and Monkey Man (2024).
He was a leading global ambassador for Indian classical music and had the ability to charm the listener's hearts with his unique rhythms and melodies. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.