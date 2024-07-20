DJ Deepika is gearing up for her first Motta Maadi party this weekend

After entralling audiances across IPL stadiums with her pulsating beats, DJ Deepika is all set to enthrall Chennai music buffs at the Motta Maadi party, which is set to take place this weekend. The Motta Maadi, or terrace party, will have an electrifying mix of the finest Tamil and regional songs along with some heavy - duty Bollywood music.

Sharing her happiness about being a part of the same, Deepika says, “I am excited to play the new Coke Studio Tamil wedding track, Kalyana Kacheri, as this event is the perfect occasion for its debut.” A popular female DJ in South India, Deepika began her journey in the beginning of 2017, with her maiden gig alongside her husband. Performing in front of the audience was no mean task, says the DJ, adding that she was a bundle of nerves.

But now, looking back, she states, “My old self will be very proud of what I am right now.” What’s interesting is that Deepika does her shows donning a sari, which is quite unlike the rest of the female DJs. And now Deepika’s wardrobe has reached a global audience. When she doesn’t appear in her trademark style, she is even questioned about it.

“After I finished a performance in Malaysia, some from the audience came up to me and said they had a complaint. At first, I thought it was about a song. Then they said, “We were expecting you to wear a sari as we came to witness a DJ in one.”

This was quite a surprise for her, and she decided that she would only don a sari thereafter for her shows. Talking about her shows, Deepika says, “Each show is unique and tailored to the audience’s taste. I have pre-loaded tracks for specific occasions, like weddings, which I constantly update with new songs. Despite using familiar tracks, every performance features a distinct set. I spend two to three days before each event refining mixes to ensure they fit perfectly. Different shows have different requirements. For instance, during the IPL, the original cricket fans do not like a lot of music in between the matches. So, I have to plan my set ac c o r d - ingly.”

She adds, “A year ago, I had wished that I was a DJ at a cricket stadium. And in 2024, since the CSK event manager wanted a female DJ, I was called on demand. I played the entry track for namma Thala Dhoni. It was an experience I can never forget.” And that’s not all. Deepika has also tested waters in musical shows on television. “As an artiste, I felt that TV shows were quite challenging. Since I was performing onscreen, I had to keep up with the long hours of shooting, always look presentable, and have a smile on my face.” Despite her Marathi roots, Deepika is on a mission to promote Tamil songs across the world. She says, “I do love Marathi as it is my mother tongue, but Tamil has a special place in my heart. Tamil music took my career to this level, and I am truly grateful for that. I have many plans to make Tamil music global,” she says.

Tickets start at INR 999.July 21, 7 pm onwards. At Illam Hospitality and Banquets, Chennai.

Story by Bristi Dey