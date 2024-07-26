Pranav Singhal unveils new romantic track ‘Baarishein Faiz Thi’ starring Alina Rai

Best recognised for hits like Teri Hi Duniya and Daaru De Paani Kum, Pranav Singhal continues to charm audiences with his captivating voice in his latest romantic song, Baarishein Faiz Thi, featuring actress Alina Rai. This new track, composed by the talented duo Amaan-Ayaan, was released recently and has already begun garnering positive feedback from listeners.

This release marks a significant milestone for Pranav, as it is his debut as a part of the music video's star cast. "The experience was both beautiful and overwhelming," he admits. "I've never really learned acting, so it was a fun first-time experience. Overall, it was a wholesome journey."

Describing the idea behind the song, he shares, "The song captures a story of how misunderstandings and miscommunication can ruin a beautiful relationship. It highlights the value of trust and communication through musical language, offering the perspective of the misunderstood partner."

Pranav also hinted at several upcoming projects in progress. "I have been working on a lot of exciting things which will be announced consecutively," he revealed. "Currently, I am most excited about and looking forward to the audience's reaction and reviews for my single, Baarishein Faiz Thi. I hope everyone loves the song and understands the deeper meaning behind it," he adds.

Looking ahead, he expressed his desire to collaborate with industry legends. "I’ve always idolised AR Rahman sir and Pritam Da," he says. "It would be a dream come true to work with them. Hopefully, my work will reach them someday."