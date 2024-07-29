Musician Sneha Astunkar enthrals her fans with her latest release ‘Mohabbat Baaki’

Get ready to be mesmerised with Mohabbat Baaki, another flawless offering by Mumbai-based musician Sneha Astunkar, which released last week. With, Sneha as the singer, the song has lyrics from Priya Saraiya, while the music composed by Hriday Gattani.

Mohabbat Baaki brings a beautiful mellow pop music, which goes in sync with the monsoon season and touches themes related to love and lovers waiting for a reunion. The song is about a feeling of longing to meet a loved one, and thus any listener must feel a sense of tranquillity when listening to the song or watching the video.

Sneha said, "I hope they feel peaceful and connected. I hope they take away the feeling that the longing doesn’t always have to be disappointing… there’s always a lot of hope and we can always take a chance at reconnecting with our loved ones.”