Musician Sneha Astunkar enthrals her fans with her latest release ‘Mohabbat Baaki’

Get ready to be mesmerised with Mohabbat Baaki, another flawless offering by Mumbai-based musician Sneha Astunkar, which released last week. With, Sneha as the singer, the song has lyrics from Priya Saraiya, while the music composed by Hriday Gattani.
Mohabbat Baaki brings a beautiful mellow pop music, which goes in sync with the monsoon season and touches themes related to love and lovers waiting for a reunion. The song is about a feeling of longing to meet a loved one, and thus any listener must feel a sense of tranquillity when listening to the song or watching the video.
Sneha said, "I hope they feel peaceful and connected. I hope they take away the feeling that the longing doesn’t always have to be disappointing… there’s always a lot of hope and we can always take a chance at reconnecting with our loved ones.”
This journey of Sneha has a number of inspirational incidents that have followed her creative pursuits. She added, “There are a lot of memorable moments, for me especially the ones when we were in the ideation stage of the song… a lot of brainstorming… discovering happened during this process. Also during the sessions… dubbing the song… shooting the song… every experience around this song has been extremely interesting.”
Sneha is an acknowledged playback singer known for her voice quality and flexibility; she has sung with acclaimed singers such as Talat Aziz and music directors Salim-Sulaiman. Some of her previous songs include Rehna Tu Kareeb, Meherbaan and Bas Yun Hi has received rave reviews.
With over 15 years of experience, Sneha's love for music is reflected in the amount of learning that she has indulged in and the constant evolution of her artistry. She says she's excited about her latest release, "I love singing, writing songs, creating good music with good people, and performing live. Can't wait for everyone to listen, enjoy and have a great time with it.
