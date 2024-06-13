French singing legend and pop icon Françoise Hardy passes away aged 80

She also had a keen interest in astrology, authoring several books on the subject and hosting radio shows. Her lyrics and public persona often reflected her introspective nature and fascination with the celestial.

Hardy’s battle with cancer was long. She endured numerous treatments, including radiotherapy, which left her deaf in one ear. Despite her health struggles, she continued to produce music, with her final album, Personne d’autre, released in 2018. This album, marked by its contemplative themes and collaboration with the Finnish indie band Poets of the Fall, confronted issues of mortality.