Prepare for an unforgettable evening as Sidharth Bendi, the city’s own musical prodigy, takes the stage to celebrate the music of AR Rahman

Sidharth's musical journey began from the first grade, attending Carnatic music classes alongside his sister. Initially uninterested, his passion for music blossomed when he picked up the guitar in the ninth grade and started listening to bands like Coldplay and Imagine Dragons. “I’ve had an equal influence of Indian music and western pop music,” he says, illustrating the diverse inspirations that shape his sound.

The upcoming concert will be a three-piece act featuring Sidharth on guitars and vocals, Carnatic violinist Vachaspathi Sharma, and tabla player Deepesh Kumar. “I’ve never worked with a violinist or a tabla player before, but when we three sat in a room for the first time, we wanted to do something special,”Sidharth shares.

The event promises to be a celebration of Rahman’s music, covering all his major hits. Audiences can expect to hear iconic songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dil Se, and Kun Faya Kun, as well as Telugu favourites such as Kundanapu Bomma from Ye Maya Chesava. “There are parts of the show which are silent and very moody, where there are other high energy parts,” Sidharth notes, promising a dynamic and emotionally resonant experience.

Sidharth’s personal connection to Rahman’s music runs deep. “I grew up listening to AR Rahman, and sang many of his songs when I performed. That’s when I realised I should do a complete tribute,” he reflects.

Sidharth’s upcoming concert is more than just a tribute; it’s a reflection of his journey and an homage to the music that has shaped his life. As he prepares to bring Rahman’s music to life in Hyderabad, Sidharth invites audiences to join him in celebrating the maestro’s legacy, promising an evening of pure musical enchantment.

Tickets at Rs 499. June 21, 7.30 pm.

At District 150, Hyderabad.

Written by Manik Reddy

