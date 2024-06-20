Sudhir Yaduvanshi's song 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' from 'Kill' is taking listeners by storm

Singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi is a man of many talents. In today's time and age where a lot of singers and musicians rely heavily on technology, Sudhir has emerged as one of those raw talents who can weave magic and mesmerise simply with the power and texture of his voice.
Some of his previously acclaimed songs include the likes of Bam Bhole Bam, Main Fariyadi, Jeena Nai Jeena, Image Banayenge, Layi Vi Na Gayi, Mangda Main Mannat, Sukoon Ban Gaya, Aa Bhid Ja Re, Shambhu and many more.
For quite some time, there was an element of curiosity about Sudhir and his next film song. And his song has finally released, Kaawaa Kaawaa, from the movie Kill that's set to release on July 5. The music is directed by Shashwat Sachdeva.
Sudhir says, "Well, Kaawaa Kaawaa is really special to me and a lot has gone behind it. It's a song that's a nice blend of energy and it will truly touch your soul in the most incredible way. It's a good opportunity for me to once again prove my mettle and I am glad this song is on my journey of film tracks."
Asking on how this film happened, he adds, "I was playing cricket when I suddenly received a call from Shashwat Sachdev around 11 at night. He urgently needed a song recorded and asked if I could come immediately. I left the game midway and rushed over, not knowing which song it was. When I arrived, he told me that I was about to feel amazing as soon as I entered the recording room because the song was very powerful and I would be the one singing it. We listened to the song, and I was genuinely thrilled after hearing it. I am thankful to him for giving me the opportunity to sing such a fantastic song. It was a really a 'Kill'-er experience.
Kill hits the theatres on July 5.