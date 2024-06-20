Sudhir Yaduvanshi's song 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' from 'Kill' is taking listeners by storm

Singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi is a man of many talents. In today's time and age where a lot of singers and musicians rely heavily on technology, Sudhir has emerged as one of those raw talents who can weave magic and mesmerise simply with the power and texture of his voice.

Some of his previously acclaimed songs include the likes of Bam Bhole Bam, Main Fariyadi, Jeena Nai Jeena, Image Banayenge, Layi Vi Na Gayi, Mangda Main Mannat, Sukoon Ban Gaya, Aa Bhid Ja Re, Shambhu and many more.

For quite some time, there was an element of curiosity about Sudhir and his next film song. And his song has finally released, Kaawaa Kaawaa, from the movie Kill that's set to release on July 5. The music is directed by Shashwat Sachdeva.

Sudhir says, "Well, Kaawaa Kaawaa is really special to me and a lot has gone behind it. It's a song that's a nice blend of energy and it will truly touch your soul in the most incredible way. It's a good opportunity for me to once again prove my mettle and I am glad this song is on my journey of film tracks."