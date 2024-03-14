Savera opens up about his latest drop, akele phir kyun?

A couple of years back, Savera had an uncanny realsiation about our social media-obsessed world. Despite being more connected than ever, we’re struggling to truly express ourselves. Think about it: the aimless scrolling, the messy hair we don’t bother to comb, the nails we forget to trim, and meals that might as well be cardboard for all the flavour we taste. Just because we’re always chatting doesn’t mean we’re sharing what’s in our hearts. Savera, the voice behind soulstirring hits like Doobey, Beqaaboo, Hone Do Jo Hota Hai, and Dil Mera, drops another chart-buster, akele phir kyun?. This time, the artiste, in sync with the duo of RUUH and JOH, dives deep into the push-pull of modern love, wrapped up in the hustle of today’s times. This track is an experience, blending irresistible beats with a soundscape that’s pulling you into the whirlwind of a fleeting romance.

The song is a mirror to the complexity of connection and desolation in love. Crafted with a backdrop that captures the temporal glances and heartbeats racing in a crowded room, this track is set to be the anthem of modern romance. It’s his call to the hearts wandering in the maze of love, asking the timeless question: why be alone when we can be together?

“For us, the way the song started was because Savera and I are friends who have grown up in the music industry — a scene where we’d play jointly. We created a concept of two people discussing disenchantment,” begins RUUH, while JOH adds, “It’s a light-hearted song, exuding an upbeat energy. One can enjoy it when they’re driving or is involved in something fun.”

Savera is quick to clarify that the artistes behind the music don’t step into the lives of the characters at the heart of the song. Or maybe, somewhere, they do and aren't aware of it. “It started as a thought experiment we were curious about,” he explains. With the creative assistance of lyricist Smriti Bhoker, they’ve managed to capture a poignant reality. “We’ re physically close to others, yet our hearts wander in solitude. We aimed to paint a vivid picture of this intense loneliness that lingers, despite being in a world more connected than ever,” shares Savera, shedding light on their artistic journey.

From strumming his first chords at eight to rocking punk anthems with his squad at 13, Savera’s life has been one epic musical journey. A kid inspired by his grandmother’s poetry morphs into the mastermind behind over 1,000 iconic jingles for the likes of H&M, Nissan, and Taj. But that’s just the prelude. Savera wasn’t just playing the game; he was rewriting the score, mixing live Mumbai gigs with a quest to create mind-blowing, genre-bending tunes. His music? A wild ride through emotions you didn’t even know you could feel. “akele phir kyun? is my first release this year. I’m excited about this new form of sound that I’m exploring with my independent music. We discussed the song by imagining ourselves in a situation where we’re out somewhere, perhaps, also interested in a person. Maybe, if we just walked up to them, we could say to them what is written in the lyrics,” he adds.

Streaming on all platforms.

chokita@newindianexpress.com @PaulChokita