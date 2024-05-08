Musicians Soumita Saha and Greg Sauzet collaborate for Tagore's birthday

Tagore's birth anniversary, a festive occasion in Bengal, is celebrated nationwide with reverence. In Bengal, it's akin to a sacred day, marked by cultural events and performances. Artists eagerly await this week to release Tagore's compositions, particularly Rabindra Sangeet, adding to the fervour. It's not just a celebration of the Nobel laureate's birth, but a homage to his enduring legacy, resonating through his timeless creations.

Singer and composer Soumita Saha joins forces once again with French musical artist Greg Sauzet to craft a mesmerising rendition of Tagore's classic Purano Shei Diner Kawtha.

This Indo-French collaboration has sparked excitement across social platforms, echoing their previous successful ventures in Tagore music, which earned accolades at esteemed film festivals like Lift Off Film Makers Session (UK) and Festival Del Cefalu (Italy).