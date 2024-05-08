Musicians Soumita Saha and Greg Sauzet collaborate for Tagore's birthday

Tagore's birth anniversary, a festive occasion in Bengal, is celebrated nationwide with reverence. In Bengal, it's akin to a sacred day, marked by cultural events and performances. Artists eagerly await this week to release Tagore's compositions, particularly Rabindra Sangeet, adding to the fervour. It's not just a celebration of the Nobel laureate's birth, but a homage to his enduring legacy, resonating through his timeless creations.
Singer and composer Soumita Saha joins forces once again with French musical artist Greg Sauzet to craft a mesmerising rendition of Tagore's classic Purano Shei Diner Kawtha.
This Indo-French collaboration has sparked excitement across social platforms, echoing their previous successful ventures in Tagore music, which earned accolades at esteemed film festivals like Lift Off Film Makers Session (UK) and Festival Del Cefalu (Italy).
While Greg's past productions of Rabindra Sangeet garnered praise, his newfound passion for Tagore's music led him to sing alongside Soumita, drawing immense admiration from audiences for their duet.
Speaking about the song Soumita says, "I have worked with Greg earlier, this time the excitement doubled as he sang the song with me. I must say he has done a great job. Learning Bengali and singing the song perfectly is not an easy job at all, he is one of the most hardworking artist I have seen."
The Indo-French collaboration is buzzing, with people creating reels on Instagram featuring the song. Released digitally and distributed by record label Melotunes, the track's music video released on YouTube.