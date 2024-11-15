Radical Traditions

Music is often said to be an agent of passage—a journey into enchantment and the very breath of life’s deepest desires. To sing together, to pour one’s heart into song, to experiment, play, and revel in the beauty of this mystical art form is to connect across generations, blending modern sensibilities with ancestral rhythms.
“We don’t call it fusion,” says Anirudh Varma, founder and creative force behind the Anirudh Varma Collective (AVC). “People have been very appreciative of our idea of the collective, but for us, it’s about presenting Indian music in a way that feels accessible and engaging, especially to those who might think of classical music as a heavy or inaccessible art form.”
Since its inception in 2018, the AVC has been on a mission to bridge classical traditions with a modern sensibility, challenging the norms of Indian classical music and reimagining it for a diverse and evolving audience.
Today, AVC will return to The Piano Man Jazz Club in Delhi as part of their India tour. This special show offers fans a glimpse into the
Collective’s upcoming third album, as Varma puts it, “This time at Piano Man, we’re exploring familiar ground but with a fresh perspective. We’re reworking some old compositions, adding new layers, and introducing a few surprises.”
The collective’s genesis
The idea for AVC started long before their official debut. As Varma recalls, “The seed was growing in my head about half a year before our first show in 2018, maybe even before that.” During his time at Delhi University (DU), where Indian classical music has a strong presence, Varma, a Western classical pianist, saw the potential for blending the two traditions. “I’d listen to a bandish and think of it as a song. It was singable, relatable. But for some reason, people often perceive classical music as niche and difficult to access. I always approached it from a Western contemporary classical lens.”
The Collective took shape when Varma was completing his Master’s in Performance Studies at Ambedkar University. His academic background sparked the idea of “the collective,” a community-driven ensemble where music was just one piece of a larger creative entity. “It became clear to me that AVC shouldn’t just be a band or an ensemble,” he says. “We’re a community, and that collective aspect is really what makes us special.” From the start, AVC has embraced collaboration, working with over 55 musicians for their debut album and eventually including artists from other fields, such as writers, filmmakers, and photographers.
Audiences pan-India
As they’ve grown, the Collective has performed everywhere from small, intimate venues to grand auditoriums. Varma recounts their recent Bangalore show, saying, “I felt I’ve not had a better audience. We had metalheads coming in for the show.” Their audiences range widely in age, from children as young as nine to adults in their seventies. “It’s quite cute, actually,” he laughs. “I was shocked to see a kid dancing to a bandish in Raag Megh. That’s the beauty of this music — it can reach anyone if given the right space.”
Balancing this with the traditional expectations of classical purists has been a constant consideration. “I’m always eager to understand how purists respond to us, and it’s been mixed. But criticism is great because it gives you another viewpoint. For any art form, it’s important to grow and adapt.”
The Collective’s compositions are rooted in Indian classical ragas and bandishes, but they never compromise on the essence of the classical form. “If we feel at any point the composition is taking away from the essence, we stop. It can’t just be random; it’s about understanding how Indian and Western elements can sync naturally. Liberty is only to the point where it doesn’t detract from the natural beauty of the composition itself.”
Challenges and joys
One of the biggest challenges AVC faces is purely logistical. “Where will we fit? That’s been the biggest challenge since day one,” says Varma, noting how the number of musicians often restricts venue options. For larger productions, they rehearse at Shri Aurobindo Centre for Arts and Communication (SACAC) in a circular setup. “It allows us to practise in a circle without anyone in the middle, creating this powerful shared energy.”
Collaboration within such a large group has its complexities, but it’s also a source of their unique chemistry. “We’re a big group, so obviously clashes happen all the time. If someone feels a certain raga isn’t done justice, we pause, think, and discuss until we find what’s missing. Unless we break down our discussions and have arguments, our unit won’t grow,” Varma explains. Over time, the Collective has become more cohesive and connected, allowing for deeper musical connections. “There’s more breathing space now. The chemistry has evolved. People are like family here, and unless you love each other outside of the music, it’s very difficult to survive in this space.”
In addition to the core musicians, AVC has a flexible and inclusive structure that invites a range of collaborators. This core includes talents such as Suyash Gabriel on drums, Madhur Chaudhary on bass, Shrikant Biswakarma on guitar, and Saptak Sharma on tabla. “Each of them brings energy from their other projects, which enriches our sound. Our vocalist Pavithra Chari, for instance, is very big in the South Indian film scene, and Suyash plays with other bands. They all add their own flavor, and that’s what keeps us dynamic.”
Finances, future vision
Financial transparency has been central to AVC, “I talk about figures openly with them. Our goal every year is for performance fees to go up by at least 5-10 percent, reflecting the fact that each member is growing and evolving as an independent artist.”
Looking ahead, Varma envisions a future where AVC continues to evolve while ticking off key milestones. “Ideally, we want to perform at the biggest festivals in the country,” he says. “One of our biggest ticks is still waiting: Serendipity Arts Festival. We’ve been in conversation for five years now, but it just hasn’t worked yet. It’s good to have some tick marks left so that we always have something to look forward to.”
Varma describes their time on tour in the United States last year as a turning point for the Collective’s production approach. “We did 15 shows in nine cities, and that experience completely changed how we approach production. The idea of protocol is very heavy there; everything had to be planned in advance, unlike in India, where jugaad is omnipresent,” he explains. “But you know, you go out, perform, and then come together as a unit. You’re a family. That’s what makes it all work.”
Returning to Delhi for their upcoming show feels particularly meaningful, as Delhi is at the heart of the collective. From blending traditions to nurturing community, they are carving out a new path for Indian classical music, one that feels both accessible and deeply rooted in heritage. For Varma, it’s about creating connections — connections between genres, between musicians, and with audiences who might be discovering the art form for the first time. “The raag and bandish should not be compromised,” he insists, and in this mission, AVC continues to bring forth music that’s both modern and timeless.
Anirudh Varma Collective will be performing today at The Piano Man Jazz Club, ELDECO Centre, Saket at 8.30pm.
This article has been written by Prachi Satrawal