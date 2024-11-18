Beyoncé to perform during NFL Christmas halftime show

Beyoncé is bringing Christmas cheer to her hometown of Houston, performing during halftime of the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game on 25 December. The game, streamed by Netflix, marks the megastar’s return to the NFL stage after her Super Bowl performances in 2013 and 2016.

Netflix announced the news late Sunday, teasing a show that could include tracks from her Grammy-nominated album Cowboy Carter. With 11 nominations this year, Beyoncé remains at the forefront of the music world, and the performance promises to deliver her signature flair. Speculation is already swirling about possible guest appearances from collaborators on the album.

The Ravens-Texans game is one of two NFL matches Netflix will stream this Christmas, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup earlier in the day. This second game has its own buzz, with the possibility of a Taylor Swift sighting. Swift, currently dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce, has made headlines for attending his games throughout the year and will have wrapped up her Eras tour by then.

This holiday programming reflects Netflix’s growing investment in live sports and entertainment. The announcement comes shortly after the platform streamed a boxing event featuring Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, though technical glitches marred the experience for many viewers.

Beyoncé’s performance is set to be a highlight of Netflix’s Christmas line-up, combining her unmatched stage presence with the festive energy of the NFL. Fans tuning in can expect an unforgettable blend of music and sport to close out the year in style.