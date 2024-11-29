This Hyderabad-based band fuses diverse influences to craft a distinctive musical identity

Root Three Five, a Hyderabad-based band, is redefining musical boundaries by blending progressive rock with Hindustani classical elements. Comprising five talented members, the group emerged from a shared desire to go beyond the confines of corporate events and explore uncharted musical territories.

The band’s name encapsulates their artistic vision, drawing from music theory, referencing the foundational notes of a chord—root, third, and fifth—while also nodding to the three core instruments they employ: guitar, bass guitar, and drums. A fourth element, their vocalist, is integral to the band’s unique sound.

Speaking about their distinctive style, founder and drummer Rindo Sunny sheds light on their creative direction. “We are predominantly inspired by English hard rock, but our vocalist is a Hindustani classical singer. The sound that we’ve created is to merge these two,” he explains. This fusion is evident in their innovative renditions, such as a mashup of Bande by Indian Ocean and Hotel California, showcasing their flair for reimagining music.

Root Three Five thrives on collaboration and spontaneity, with Sunday afternoon jam sessions forming the bedrock of their creative process. “Not all the rehearsals are very productive, but there will be certain pieces where we see the magic happen. And then we tend to grow and capitalise on that idea,” Rindo shares.

When performing live, the band’s setup includes drums, vocals, lead guitar, bass guitar, and a Novation pad player Sanjeev Rajan, whose programmed background scores enhance their sound. This layered approach creates a richer, more immersive auditory experience, particularly in larger venues.

The band is currently channelling their energy into original compositions that delve deeper into progressive classical music. “The basic 4x4 time signature never caught my eye, to be honest. The complexities of a three-time signature, five-time signature, seven-time signature—these have been extremely attractive to me,” Rindo shares, reflecting their commitment to intricate rhythms and layered arrangements.

Despite their professional commitments outside music, the band members are deeply passionate about their craft. “We have to give a lot of credit to our families who’ve been extremely supportive of us,” Rindo shares.

As Root Three Five navigates Hyderabad’s evolving music scene, their dedication to blending individual influences with a collective vision positions them as a band to watch out for. Their journey is a testament to the magic that can emerge when diverse backgrounds converge in harmony.

Tickets at Rs 249.

November 30, 9 pm.

At Hard Rock Café, HITEC City.