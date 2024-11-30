Bringing anime to life on stage

India’s first cosplay band, Daisuki, lit up the stage at Hyderabad Comic-Con with their unique blend of anime-inspired cosplay and music. The six-member band, which combines their love for anime and music, left the audience spellbound with their high-energy performance. CE caught up with three of the members — Prateek Udaikumar as Zoro on drums, Abhishek Harish as Vice Admiral Garp on guitar, and Anushruti Saha as Ai on vocals — to talk about their experience and journey.

Reflecting on their Comic-Con performance, Abhishek shared, “We definitely had a great time. We’re tired for sure, but the audience brought so much energy that it made the whole experience super rewarding.” For the band, the connection with the crowd is just as important as their music.

The name Daisuki itself reflects the band’s essence. “Daisuki means intense love, which represents our passion for both anime and music. It’s not just a band for us anymore; it’s like a family playing together,” explained Anushruti.

The origins of the band are just as interesting. All the members used to work together at a music academy, which eventually sparked the idea for Daisuki. “Finding people was easy; I’d just go up to someone and say, ‘Hey, you watch anime, right? Let’s do this together.’ That’s how it all began,” Anushruti recalled with a smile.

Each band member brings their unique touch to the group, including their cosplay characters. Abhishek revealed that all cosplays are designed by Anushruti, who has been cosplaying for over a decade. “I ask everyone what they want to cosplay, and we work from there. It’s not like I pick their costumes; they choose their characters, and I help with costumes, wigs, hair, and makeup,” said Anushruti.

All band members bring their unique anime inspirations. While Anushruti is the loving Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries, Prateek is loyal to the timeless classic, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. “That story is unbeatable,” Prateek said, while talking about his favourite show.

For Anushruti, performing at Hyderabad Comic-Con was particularly nostalgic. “It’s surreal because 10 years ago, I won the cosplay competition here as Drow Ranger, which sent me to Chicago. Now, being back on this stage with my band feels like life has come full circle,” she explained happily.

When it comes to selecting their music, the band prioritises both their preferences and audience favourites. “We pick songs that are fun to play and that we feel the audience will enjoy. Luckily, it works out perfectly because everyone loves them as much as we do,” said Abhishek.

Looking ahead, the band has ambitious plans. “We’re definitely not stopping anytime soon,” Abhishek affirmed. “You’ll see us performing at more shows and events across the country and hopefully, across the world,” he further added.

With their unmatched passion and talent, Daisuki is carving a niche for themselves, blending cosplay and music in a way that truly resonates with fans.

— Story by Darshita Jain