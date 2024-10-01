Grammy winning icons Zakir Hussain, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia announce ‘As We Speak India Tour’

Indian music enthusiasts are set for an extraordinary experience as a groundbreaking classical music festival celebrating musical brilliance is announced across multiple cities.

The event, titled As We Speak, will feature an innovative fusion of tabla and bansuri with upright bass and banjo, spotlighting the incredible talents of Grammy-winning artistes Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia. Scheduled for January 2025, this performance promises to captivate audiences with its rich blend of diverse musical influences.

These legendary musicians, together holding an impressive 31 Grammy Awards — including two for their 2023 album As We Speak—demonstrate music’s remarkable ability to connect cultures and evoke deep emotions. Their collaboration will beautifully intertwine the intricate rhythms and melodies of Indian classical music with the improvisational flair and groove of Western jazz.

Zakir Hussain shares his excitement, saying, “India has a special place in my heart. Performing here with such incredible musicians is a dream come true. This concert celebrates the universal language of music, exploring the common ground between Indian classical and Western jazz. Collaborating with Béla, Edgar, and Rakesh has made this project unforgettable, and I can’t wait to share our music with Indian audiences.”

Béla Fleck adds, “India is rich in musical traditions. I’ve always been captivated by the complexity and beauty of Indian classical music. Performing here is a dream, and I admire the passion of Indian audiences.”

Edgar Meyer expresses his eagerness to explore the intersections of Indian classical music and Western jazz, hoping their performance sparks new conversations about music as a universal language.

Rakesh Chaurasia hopes their collaboration inspires young musicians to delve into the rich heritage of Indian classical music, appreciating the unique opportunity to work with such talented artists.

The tour, a celebration of music’s power to transcend borders, is being organised by Perfect Harmony Productions and Panache Media, both with a long-standing history of bringing world-class music to audiences worldwide.

Concert dates and venues:

- Bengaluru: January 4, 2025, at Jayamahal Palace

- Hyderabad: January 5, 2025, at Shilpakala Vedika Auditorium

- Mumbai: January 10, 2025, at Sri Shanmukhanand Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium

- New Delhi: January 11, 2025, at Siri Fort Auditorium Hall

Tickets available online.