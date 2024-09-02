Bassick drops dynamic new EP 'Dreams and Deeds'

Bassick, a rising talent and runner-up of a popular reality show, has officially released his much-awaited EP, Dreams and Deeds, this month, which is a compelling demonstration of Bassick's lyrical finesse and artistic range.

Exploring the contrasting themes of dreams and reality, Dreams and Deeds is thoughtfully split into two thematic sections, unveiling varied facets of life. The Dreamy section bursts with energy and optimism, featuring vibrant tracks like Questions that celebrate the joyful, hopeful moments that lift our spirits. In stark contrast, the Reality section delivers a powerful punch with tracks like Kon Zimmedar, L.M.H.T.D and DND, diving deep into the gritty and challenging struggles that define our lives. This contrast allows Bassick to paint a raw and authentic picture of life’s highs and lows, striking a chord with listeners.

Bassick's personal experiences play a significant role in shaping Dreams and Deeds, he says. He shares, "On the vulnerable side, I’ve represented the thoughts that run through my mind as an artiste—speaking about myself and the things that revolve around me. This is portrayed on the Dreams side. The Deeds side reflects what I do on a daily basis, the experiences I go through, and my thought processes. I’ve penned all of that down and represented it in the reality section."

Discussing the creation of Dreams and Deeds, Bassick highlighted his creative journey, stating, "My creative process began with deciding the theme for the EP. We eventually chose a theme of dreams and deeds, intending to showcase a dreamy side and a deed side. The process started from there. We decided that half of the EP would consist of soft songs, while the other half would feature hardcore trap or rap. We knew we needed two songs in this style, so we started working on the beats. While working on the beats, we encountered some drawbacks. I didn’t face significant challenges, but there were times when I experienced writer's block. Although I knew what I wanted to write, I struggled to find the right words to express certain ideas or emotions that came to mind, making it difficult to put them down on paper. This had become a personal challenge for me as an artiste, and I’m sure it happens to every artiste. However, I don’t see it as something that held me back. Other than that, everything went smoothly by God's grace.

(Written by Twinkle Hemani)