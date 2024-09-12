Taylor Swift dominates MTV VMAs 2024, ties Beyoncé’s record for most awards

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift took home the night’s biggest honour: Video of the Year for her hit Fortnight featuring Post Malone. The star-studded event, held at New York’s UBS Arena, showcased Swift's emotional speech, where she made a touching reference to her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

During her acceptance speech, Swift gave a heartfelt shout-out to “boyfriend, Travis,” for supporting her on the music video set. The mention of Kelce sent the crowd into a frenzy of cheers, with Swift adding, "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic." She then pivoted to urge her fans aged 18 and over to register to vote, avoiding any direct reference to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign despite recently endorsing the vice president.