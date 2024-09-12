Taylor Swift dominates MTV VMAs 2024, ties Beyoncé’s record for most awards

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift took home the night’s biggest honour: Video of the Year for her hit Fortnight featuring Post Malone. The star-studded event, held at New York’s UBS Arena, showcased Swift's emotional speech, where she made a touching reference to her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.
During her acceptance speech, Swift gave a heartfelt shout-out to “boyfriend, Travis,” for supporting her on the music video set. The mention of Kelce sent the crowd into a frenzy of cheers, with Swift adding, "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic." She then pivoted to urge her fans aged 18 and over to register to vote, avoiding any direct reference to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign despite recently endorsing the vice president.
Swift’s triumph didn’t end with Video of the Year. The pop sensation collected seven awards throughout the night, bringing her career total to 30 VMAs, tying her with Beyoncé as the most-awarded artist in the history of the event.
Swift and Post Malone also won the award for Best Collaboration, which they received from hip-hop legend Flavor Flav and Olympian Jordan Chiles. Swift opened her speech by commemorating the lives lost during the 9/11 tragedy, before turning her attention to her collaboration with Malone, humorously noting that “it has taken forever for me to get him to stop calling me ma’am.”
Another highlight of the night came from rising pop star Chappell Roan, who was honoured with the Best New Artist award. Roan delivered a moving speech dedicated to drag performers and the queer community, saying, “I dedicate this to all the drag artists who inspire me. And I dedicate this to queer and trans people who run pop." Her set featured a medieval-themed performance, complete with a crossbow and knights.
Katy Perry was honoured with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, performing a medley of her hits. She humorously reflected on the challenges of a long career, noting, “I did that all on the first day of my period, can you believe it?” Perry also teased a new collaboration with Doechii, hinting at what fans can expect from her next era.
The 2024 VMAs showcased the best of music, with performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Karol G, Blackpink's Lisa, and more, making it a night to remember.