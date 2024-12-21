Welsh musician Gareth Bonello on the need to preserve folk music

A

Welsh folk music is intricate and varied, both in terms of musical style and instrumentation. The Harp is a key instrument in Wales and the earliest surviving notation for that instrument,known as the Robert Ap Huw Manuscriptcontains tunes that date from between 1340-1500. This music is a key source of cerdd dant (string poetry), a form of poetry used by the early Welsh bards to sing the praises of medieval princes and princesses. Cerdd dant is still practiced by many harpists today and poetry is still enormously important in Welsh culture. The best poets use a sophisticated system of rhyme and alitteration known as cynghannedd and even todaythe highest honour in Welsh arts isarguably to win ‘YGadair’ (The Chair) for the composition of cynghannedd at an anuual festival called the National Eisteddfod. The triple harp, a large instrument with three rows of parallel strings rather than the usual one, is an instrument that is particularly associated with Welsh folk music. For examples of Welsh harp traditions I can recommedRobin Huw Bowen, Nansi Richards, Llio Rhydderch and Gwennan Gibbard. For a new take on the tradition check out and the young harpist Cerys Hafana.

Many songs that form the Welsh folk tradition are not high poetry written for the pleasure of kings, but rather simple rhymes written by ordinary people. These are the ballads of the 18th and 19th centuries and they form a large part of my own repertoire. Many are known as Hen Benillion (Old Verses), anonymous verses written by common folk about love, loss, the land and nature, life and death. These would have been sung a capella, or to the accompaniment of harp and fiddle in taverns and barns and gatherings throughout the country.

A folk tradition that is particularly relevant at this time of year is the Mari Lwyd (Grey Mare), which is the skull of a horse mounted on a pole draped in a white sheet. A person hides under the sheet carrying the pole and a group travel around houses and taverns singing traditional songs and demanding payment from those inside. To enjoy the magic of excellent ballad singing, one should listen to Juie Murphy & Dylan Fowler, Fernhill, Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Cynefin, Georgia Ruth and Siân James.

The Crwth is another stringed instrument that resembles an early Violin or Fiddle. It is thought to have been present in Wales since Roman times and is played with a bow. By todayit has largely been replaced by the fiddle but is still in use by musicians such as Bob Evans from the band Bragod and folk musician Cass Meurig. There is a large repertoire of tunes for the Welsh fiddle, with quite a bit of crossover with traditions in Ireland, Scotland, England, Cornwall and Brittany (Northen France).

The nonconformist religious revivals of the 18th and 19th centuries meant that many Welsh tunes were lost, as people abandoned the instrument because of its association with dancing and drinking. It is thought that the tradition only survived at all because they were retained in the Gypsy community, There has been a revival in the 20th and 21st centuries however, and there are many fine young players making the instrument their own.

a Welsh tradition of bagpipes too, known as Pibau, and a Pibgorn (Hornpipe), which is a single reed instrument cut from the Elder tree and amplified by a cow’s horn. For percussion the Irish bodhrán, a type of frame drum made with a goatskin has become increasingly popular with Welsh folk musicians. For music incorporating fiddles and pipes I’d recommend bands like Calan, Vri, Ar Log, Crasdant and Carreg Lafar and soloists Ceri Rhys Matthews, Patrick Rimes, Angharad Jenkins and Aneirin Jones.